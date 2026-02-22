RuPaul’s Drag Race Publicity Veteran Jason Shumaker Dead at 55

Jason Shumaker, the veteran communications executive who helped launch RuPaul’s Drag Race into the cultural mainstream and later rose through the ranks at multiple major networks, has died at 55.

Shumaker passed away on February 16 from complications related to acute myeloid leukemia, according to industry sources.

A respected figure behind the scenes, Shumaker built a career shaping the public images of some of cable television’s most recognizable brands. He first made his mark at Logo TV, where he served as lead publicist on RuPaul’s Drag Race during its early seasons. When the groundbreaking competition series premiered in 2009, it was a modestly budgeted reality show with a devoted but niche audience. Through strategic media outreach and persistent advocacy, Shumaker helped elevate its profile well beyond its original platform.

Hosted by RuPaul, the series would go on to become an awards-winning franchise, expanding across multiple networks and spawning international editions and spinoffs. Over 18 seasons, it transformed drag performance into mainstream entertainment and made RuPaul a household name.

As Drag Race grew, so did Shumaker’s career. He transitioned within the Viacom family — now under Paramount — taking on communications leadership roles at VH1 and later MTV as the show moved platforms in 2017 and again in 2023.

At MTV, Shumaker oversaw publicity campaigns for some of the network’s most high-profile programming and live events. He directed communications efforts for the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV Movie & TV Awards, two cornerstone broadcasts that regularly generated global headlines.

His portfolio extended across both scripted and unscripted content. He handled media strategy for the fantasy drama The Shannara Chronicles and the television adaptation of Scream, as well as reality and performance staples including MTV Unplugged, Fear Factor, Floribama Shore, Are You The One? and Siesta Key.

Earlier in his tenure at VH1, Shumaker supervised communications for unscripted hits such as Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, VH1 Divas and VH1 Storytellers. Colleagues often described him as a steady, thoughtful strategist who balanced the needs of talent, network executives and press.

After more than a decade in cable entertainment, Shumaker broadened his scope beyond television. He became U.S. communications director for the travel and culture platform The Culture Trip before moving into executive communications at Verizon.

In 2022, he joined Google as executive communications manager for platforms and ecosystems marketing. In that role, he supported messaging around major international gatherings, including the Cannes Film Festival and global tech conferences such as Mobile World Congress and CES.

Two years later, he stepped away from the entertainment and tech spotlight entirely, accepting a position as director of internal communications at CRH, an international building materials company headquartered in Dublin.

Jason Shumaker’s Work

Though rarely in front of the camera, Shumaker’s influence was felt across red carpets, awards stages and television screens for years. From helping nurture a once-underdog drag competition into a global franchise to steering communications at some of the world’s largest corporations, he built a reputation as a skilled communicator and trusted advisor.

He is survived by his parents, Lew and Cathie Shumaker; his sister, Tammy Golden; his brother-in-law, Patrick Golden; and three nephews.

A celebration of life will be held in New York City, followed by burial in Delaware in the coming months.