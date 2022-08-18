‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines’ Reveals 12 Fierce Queens

The 12 new queens that are set to slay in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines’ (DRPH) were finally revealed, and their group includes crowned pageant contestants, comedy divas, and skilled make-up artists.

Introducing the 12 queens of DRPH:

Brigiding

Corazon

Eva Le Queen

Gigi Era

Lady Morgana

Marina Summers

Minty Fresh

Precious Paula Nicole

Prince

Turing

Viñas DeLuxe

Xilhouete

It was previously revealed by EW that Drag Race season 4 and All Stars 6 alum Jiggly Caliente would be one of the permanent judges of DRPH alongside KaladKaren and Paolo Ballesteros.

In fact, Caliente and KaladKaren “are the first pair of trans women to ever topline a Drag Race franchise panel at the same time,” as per Entertainment Weekly.

“I am overjoyed in a major major way to be joining the judges panel for Drag Race Philippines. There is a fierce Filipino drag scene, and I am proud to be returning to my home country in this new role as a Drag Race judge to shine a spotlight on these incredible artists to the world — or the universe, rather. Pak! Mabuhay, Drag Race!” Caliente expressed in a statement with the same magazine.

Furthermore, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines’ is available for streaming in America on WOW Presents Plus exclusively. DRPH is available in the platform in various countries apart from Canada. No worries though, as the show can be streamed in Canada via Crave.

