Drag queen Blair St. Clair recently posted a hunky pic online, and people on Twitter are left thirsting for more…
The 27-year-old ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star’s caption reads:
“Send cuddles.”
And on the comments section, she added:
“Oh y’all liked this, huh?”
One user commented:
“blair st clair if you’re reading this i am free on thursday night. if you would like to hang out i am free on thursday night when i am free to hang out. i am free to hang out on thursday night so if you want to hang out on thursday night i am free.”
And to that lengthy invitation, St. Clair responded:
“Your place or mine?”
Fellow drag queen Ada Vox also asked:
“When the hell did you hit puberty??”
Meanwhile, correspondent Ricky Cornish declared:
“Mine,” followed by a wink and heart eyes emojis.
Thirst tweets incoming…
Dropping St. Clair’s thirst traps here… 😉
Send cuddles. pic.twitter.com/K2YLXdVhMA
— Blair St. Clair (@BlairStClair) February 26, 2023
And another one for good measure:
Moreover, after appearing in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 10 and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 5, she is now starring in a solo variety act titled “Legally Blair.” The New York City cabaret show is directed by Ben Rimalower, and the music is directed by Eric Svejcar.
“Legally Blair” is a show where St. Clair sings, dances and shares her life stories.
Source: timeout.com
1 thought on “‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Blair St. Clair Stuns Twitter with Hunky Pic”
I swear some of these queens out of drag are hot gay boys! Which obviously as a gay man I’m attracted to. I personally wouldn’t have guessed that was the case no offense.