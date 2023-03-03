‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Blair St. Clair Stuns Twitter with Hunky Pic

Drag queen Blair St. Clair recently posted a hunky pic online, and people on Twitter are left thirsting for more…

The 27-year-old ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star’s caption reads:

“Send cuddles.”

And on the comments section, she added:

“Oh y’all liked this, huh?”

One user commented:

“blair st clair if you’re reading this i am free on thursday night. if you would like to hang out i am free on thursday night when i am free to hang out. i am free to hang out on thursday night so if you want to hang out on thursday night i am free.”

And to that lengthy invitation, St. Clair responded:

“Your place or mine?”

Fellow drag queen Ada Vox also asked:

“When the hell did you hit puberty??”

Meanwhile, correspondent Ricky Cornish declared:

“Mine,” followed by a wink and heart eyes emojis.

Thirst tweets incoming…

Dropping St. Clair’s thirst traps here… 😉

And another one for good measure:

Moreover, after appearing in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 10 and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 5, she is now starring in a solo variety act titled “Legally Blair.” The New York City cabaret show is directed by Ben Rimalower, and the music is directed by Eric Svejcar.

“Legally Blair” is a show where St. Clair sings, dances and shares her life stories.

Source: timeout.com