‘RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K’. Introduces A Sickening Season 3 Cast

Prepare to say “cheeri-o” to a brand new roster of dolls from across the pond, as Season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. premieres later this fall exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US, day-and-date with the BBC airing. After a massively successful Season 1 and 2, (which saw The Vivienne and Lawrence Chaney crowned for Seasons 1 and 2 respectively) expect plenty more surprises for Season 3, as the twelve ladies go through the consistently intense competition where everything from their sewing abilities to their comedic to their lip synch skills are all put to the test, as they work towards the finale to see who will be crowned ‘The U.K.’s Next Drag Superstar’! The judges panel will return in full, with RuPaul and Michelle Visage joined by both Alan Carr and Graham Norton, who will be judging on a rotational basis, and joined by a special celebrity guest judge each week.

This season’s cast features some of the most dynamic, divine, and diverse queens to ever hit the RuPaul’s Drag Race main stage. The twelve queens who are competing for the coveted title of the next ‘The UK’s Next Drag Superstar’ this season are: Ella Vaday, Scarlett Harlett, Choriza May, Elektra Fence, Krystal Versace, Charity Kase, River Medway, Kitty Scott-Claus, Veronica Green, Victoria Scone, Vanity Milan, and Anubis.Click on each of the ladies names for some individual information on each of them.

Two queens join Season 3 with an interesting backstory of their own. Season 2 stunner Veronica Green is returning to the competition for Season 3. After testing positive for COVID-19 during the Season 2 filming break, Green received an open invitation to return to the competition for Season 3 and returns hungry for the crown.

In a RuPaul’s Drag Race first, Victoria Scone joins the cast as the first ever cis-woman to be cast on a RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise. A self-proclaimed “celesbian” (celebrity lesbian) Scone told the BBC Three that she hopes her time on Drag Race UK will prove that there’s no more excuses for drag performances not to be more diverse and gender inclusive. “Now that the top tier of drag is doing it, there’s no more excuse for event organisers not to be booking more diverse lineups,” she said. “Lineups can be so much more enriched and varied.” She also hoped that there’ll be “a million more AFAB [assigned female at birth] drag queens, drag kings, non-binary performers” and so much more to appear on the show.

