“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World” Reveals An International Cast

With every new city announced for RuPaul’s Drag Race, we are treated to a brand new crop of stunning queens, each ready to showcase their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to the world. Now, nine of the most recognizable and dynamic names in the Drag Race herstory books will be battling each other, as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus the World makes its equally monumental premiere.

Our nine queens have entered the #DragRaceUK international arena. 🇬🇧🇨🇦🇳🇱🇺🇸🇹🇭 Who will become “Queen of the Mothertucking World?” 👑🌍 RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World premieres 1 Feb 9pm on @bbcthre and @BBCiPlayer. Outside the UK? Check the link in our bio. pic.twitter.com/YjzImFEL4Z — RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World (@dragraceukbbc) January 17, 2022

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World stacks three now-legendary UK dolls vs. six queens from various international iterations. From the UK franchise, Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, and Cheryl Hole are representing Great Britain. Battling out favorite British bombshells for the crown will be Janey Jacké (from Drag Race Holland), and entering the workroom as a contestant for the first time is Pangina Heals, who served as a judge for Drag Race Thailand. Canada’s Drag Race standouts Lemon & Jimbo both represent the North, while the United States home base franchise is represented by Mo Heart (formerly Monique Heart) and a queen who has headlined everything from the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race to All Stars 5 to Queen of the Universe, Jujubee!

The judges panel of Drag Race UK (RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton) will be overseeing this global battle royal, and will be joined by guest judges Melanie C, Jade Thirlwall, Clara Amfo, Daisy May Cooper, Jonathan Bailey, and Michelle Keegan. Checking in with special appearances throughout the season will be Johannes Radebe and Katie Price.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus the World’ premieres Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. ET on the WOW Presents Plus streaming network.

