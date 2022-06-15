A Shirtless Ryan Gosling As The Ken Doll?

We now have a Ken to go with our Barbie. And he’s only the first in a group?!

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie is steadily moving along. And to prove that to us, the production has released a new character image. In it, we get to see Ryan Gosling as the iconic Ken doll. And we get to see a good bit of him too. The image, which was posted on Twitter by Warner Bros., shows Gosling in a denim vest and jeans. He’s also sporting platinum blond hair and underwear that has “Ken” written on the waistband.

Ryan Gosling’s bubble-gum and glossy Ken look seems to match perfectly with Margot Robbie’s Barbie photo, which dropped back in April. But besides that, very little is yet known about the movie.

What we DO know is that the film is FULL of stars. Joining Robbie and Gosling are Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Issa Rae (Insecure), Ncuti Gatwa (who recently was cast as the new Doctor on Doctor Who), Hari Nef (You and Transparent), America Ferrara (Ugly Betty and Superstore), Alexandra Shipp (X-Men Apocalypse), Kate McKinnon (SNL), Will Ferrell (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga), Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Michael Cera (Arrested Development), Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton), and Emerald Fennell (The Crown).

In addition, it’s been revealed that there won’t just be one pair of Barbies and Kens. Instead, there will be several iterations of the classic dolls in this live-action movie. This news initially came out of conversations during the Cannes Film Festival back in May.

“I am hearing incredible BARBIE goss at Cannes,” wrote New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan on Twitter earlier this year, “For one, I’m hearing that Ryan Gosling is not the only Ken in the BARBIE film. Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa also play Kens. And, by the same token, Margot Robbie is not the film’s only Barbie. Issa Rae and Hari Nef play different Barbies.”

I am hearing incredible BARBIE goss at Cannes — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 18, 2022

And, by the same token, Margot Robbie is not the film’s only Barbie. Issa Rae and Hari Nef play different Barbies… — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 18, 2022

Butwhen will we get to see these other Barbies and Kens? And an even better question, will the other Kens also be shirtless? Don’t keep us waiting, Warner Bros.!