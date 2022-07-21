Check Out The Hot New S3 ‘Bridgerton’ Bachelors

Three New Bachelors

Netflix has released new information about its upcoming new season for Bridgerton. This includes three new additions to the cast list. All three of the actors are hot new bachelors to keep us watching the show. And their names are Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips, and James Phoon.

Because we know you’re wondering, we’ve got the info on what characters these actors will be playing. Plus, we’ve shared some Instagram pictures below.

Daniel Francis

Daniel Francis is most known for a recurring role in the fantasy series Once Upon A Time. More recently, he played Dave Shaw in Netflix’s Stay Close mini-series. In Bridergerton, Francis will play Marcus Debling. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Debling is a charismatic man who lights up any room he enters. He attracts the notice of certain matriarchs in the ‘Ton, along with the ire of others.

Sam Phillips

Sam Phillips’s biggest role to date was Netflix’s The Crown, where he played an equerry (or royal officer). In Bridgerton, Phillips will play Lord Debling, a genial aristocrat with unusual interests, but wealth and a title that back up his eccentricities. He’ll thus have no shortage of interest from young ladies looking to marry.

James Phoon

Lastly, we have James Phoon. James Phoon, who is openly gay, is still fairly fresh when it comes to screen acting. The actor first entered the entertainment industry through the stage. Specifically, he was in the London production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. From there, he’s worked in the theatre or in the recording booth for voice acting roles in video games and the animated show Dodo. Though, he will appear later this year in the BBC3 horror series Wreck. Meanwhile in Bridgerton, Phoon will play Dankworth, who is somewhat lacking in wit but makes up for it with serious good looks.

Bridgerton Season Three

The popular historic romance series has started production for its third season. It’s already been announced that this new season will center on the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

In addition, this season will be created under the leadership of a new showrunner. Jess Brownell is taking the reins of this show after former showrunner Chris Van Dusen stepped down to focus on a tv series adaption of queer romance book They Both Die At The End, according to Digital Spy.

To promote the upcoming season, Netlfix dropped a description. As Entertainment Weekly reports, the description is written in the voice of in-world gossip queen Lady Whistledown (who, last season, was revealed to be Penelope).

“From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season,” it reads. “She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.” “Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger,” it continues. “But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

Source: Entertainment Weekly, Digital Spy, The Hollywood Reporter,