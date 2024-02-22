‘Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan Bares It ALL for Latest Magazine Shoot

Barry Keoghan is the topic of conversation once again after he went completely butt naked for Vanity Fair’s star-studded Hollywood issue, which pays homage to his iconic nude scene in ‘Saltburn’.

‘Saltburn’ SPOILER Alert!

Advertisement

Towards the end of the 2023 psychological thriller, the 31-year-old Irish actor’s character Oliver can be seen fully naked while dancing through the Saltburn estate. He is grooving to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder On The Dancefloor” in celebration of taking ownership over the Catton family’s fortune.

Related: Barry Keoghan Opens Up About His Shocking ‘Saltburn’ Nude Scene

More recently, Vanity Fair dropped their 30th annual Hollywood Issue, which is described to be their “cheekiest yet.” Aside from Keoghan, the video is also starring Bradley Cooper, Natalie Portman, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Jodie Comer, Lily Gladstone, Greta Lee, Charles Melton, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Jenna Ortega.

The video pans across some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, wearing fancy evening attire. Meanwhile, the ‘Saltburn’ actor gave it a V cheeky conclusion, rolling in shot completely naked, and even flashing a little smirk at the camera.

Advertisement

During his exposure in the video, Keoghan has his hands protecting his modesty, and you can watch it all unfold here:

Advertisement

Moreover, the actor previously revealed that he didn’t mind being naked in front of the camera.

“Without sounding cocky, it wasn’t the nudity. That was fine for me. It was the dancing. I don’t really dance, I don’t know how to move my hips certain ways and your body has to go in certain directions and stuff like that. The dancing scared me. So once I was comfy with the dance, the rest was easy,” Keoghan shared about filming his ‘Saltburn’ nude scene in a November 2023 interview with Vanity Fair.

Sources: dailymail.co.uk, vanityfair.com