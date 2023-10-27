Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson on Their “Infamous” Sex Scene

The first season of ‘Interview with the Vampire’ was well and truly loved by viewers, and it left a couple of memorable scenes, including Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson’s “infamous” levitating sex scene…

In a recent interview with PinkNews, Reid and Anderson, who are portraying the characters of Lestat De Lioncourt and Louis de Pointe du Lac respectively, spilled the behind-the-scenes story of their floating sex scene.

“Unfortunately we can’t float. It’s all practical. We’re not levitating with a green screen or special effects, you just can’t see what we’re levitating on,” Anderson shared about how they filmed the infamous scene.

Reid added,

“It’s really unsexy but it was a really fun scene [to film]. The story of that scene was really extensive.”

“We spent a long, long time trying to work out that whole sequence of events. We tried it in rehearsal and then we tried to shoot it a couple of times and it was wrong and we would have to go back and do it again. A lot of thought went into, so it’s very gratifying that it’s become infamous,” the 36-year-old Australian actor further expressed.

Moreover, the two actors also teased viewers about what to expect in the show’s highly anticipated second season.

“If you’ve read the book you know where this is going, to an extent. There’s a big emphasis on Louis and Armand’s [Assad Zaman] relationship,” Reid shared, referring to the late American author Anne Rice’s 1976 gothic horror and vampire novel of the same title.



Anderson also noted,

“I think Armand is a really interesting character, because he’s old and has a lot of connections to all of the vampires.”

‘Interview with the Vampire’ Season 2 is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2024.

