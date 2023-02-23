Sam Smith Drops BTS Photos of ‘Sex and the City’ Spinoff Cameo

Sam Smith recently shared photos taken on a set in New York City, teasing people for their cameo in HBO Max’s ‘Sex and the City’ spinoff, ‘And Just Like That…’

The 30-year-old English singer-songwriter and the show’s official Instagram account posted two photos, and on the caption, they wrote:

“Up to something unholy on set,” referring to their controversial hit song, “Unholy,” featuring Kim Petras.

The openly trans German singer-songwriter commented on the post with a single angel emoji. Meanwhile, people have expressed their excitement for the cameo, and here are some of their comments…

“STOP IT RIGHT NOW,” one user wrote.

Another one expressed:

“Omggg I’m so excited for the next season”

“I CANNOT HANDLE THIS,” a user commented.

There were also encouraging comments, which read:

“I love u for being u! Just keep going!”

“You’re dreams are coming true!”

This particularly user, on the other hand, has a request for the “Unholy” singer:

“Can you smack Aiden for us all?”

Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) ex, Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), will return in the upcoming season of the spinoff. HBO Max has yet to announce the official release date for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2, however Variety reported that the show is aiming to premiere in the summer of 2023.

In the meantime, here’s Smith looking very excited on the set of the series… <3

