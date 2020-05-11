Sam Smith Reveals They Are Missing ‘McDonald’s & A Gay Bar’ During Quarantine

Sam Smith‘s time in quarantine included them putting their shiny Oscar on display after locking it up for a very good reason.

The “Stay With Me” singer spoke about that and so much more in a new interview with The Sun on Sunday, May 10. It was a big night for the then 23-year-old in 2016 when they won Best Original Song for “Writings On The Wall” from the 007 film Spectre.

“I usually keep it in my safe, but since I’ve been at home I keep it out,” they said. “I feel like I’m here, I can protect it. Whenever I’m away on tour I put it away, because you can’t get another one if it gets nicked or anything.”

Sam, who bested Lady Gaga that evening (she later won that same trophy for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born in 2019) dedicated their honor to the LGBTQ community during their speech.

The Grammy winner also revealed what they’ve been missing the most while in lockdown, and their answer resonates with many of us. “I just cannot wait for McDonald’s. McDonald’s and a gay bar, that is all I need.”

Sam has managed to keep their massive fanbase happy while in self-isolation. They and Demi Lovato released the Olympic-themed video for “I’m Ready” which has been well received on social media.