Sam Smith Talks Being Called By The Wrong Pronouns

British singer Sam Smith is talking pronouns and thanking those who accept theirs.
Last September, Sam Smith shared that they wanted to be referred to with they/them pronouns.
“Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM,” the singer shared at the time. “After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.”
Several months later, the “To Die For” singer recently talked to Australian outlet The Project more about being misgendered and people using their preferred pronouns. They first started by forgiving those who may mess up with their pronouns.
“I’ll trip up too,” Smith said. “Of course I do, I’m a human being. I’ve been called ‘he’ and ‘him’ since the day I was born, 27 years of my life, so I can understand.”
Smith then shared that their mother sometimes messes up.
“It’s like, it’s okay but it is important, you know?” added Smith. “All I can say is, when people use my pronouns correctly, it’s a wonderful feeling. I feel safe, and I feel happy, and I feel completely seen.”
Again, Smith shared their preferred pronouns back in September of last year. The singer shared that they just wish to feel more comfortable in their daily life.
“This is all about feeling safe, and it makes me feel happy and it makes me feel comfortable,” the singer said. “And if I get to live a life where I’m a little bit more comfortable and happy, then I think it’s worth it.”
Sources: The Project, People