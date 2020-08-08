San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus Annual Fundraiser, Crescendo, Goes Virtual

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus annual fundraiser, Crescendo, is going virtual later this month. The event called Crescendo: Voices Rising will be held on Monday, August 17th at 7 p.m. The press release on the organization’s website stated:

COVID-19 and social justice protests around the world have inspired SFGMC to usher in a new era of its signature Crescendo gala with Crescendo: Voices Rising. Centered around the joy of musical performance, Crescendo: Voices Rising will harken back to the origins story of the Chorus, amplify the voices of those who continue to be misrepresented and vulnerable today, and renew the Chorus's vow to continue to rise to the occasion and be a beacon of light and amplification for those marginalized voices for the future.

Crescendo: Voices Rising will also honor actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright Billy Porter with the Trailblazers Award and philanthropist Ariadne Getty will be presented with the Vanguard Award. Other appearances and performances include solo artist and Neon Trees lead singer Tyler Glenn, Alex Newell, Shea Diamond, Ken McNeely, Wilson Cruz, last year’s Vanguard Award winner Kristin Chenoweth and more.

The event is free and open to the public by registering on the SFGMC website. SFGMC Artistic Director Dr. Timothy Seelig said about Crescendo: Voices Rising:

“SFGMC has a legacy of equal parts art and activism, music, and mission. This year, SFGMC’s Crescendo: Voices Rising brings the elements together into one amazing virtual event. The evening will highlight diverse community voices and our shared march towards justice. We’ll sprinkle in our signature fun and joy you have come to expect from SFGMC.”

Back in April, the organization took its performances virtually as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Sources: San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus Website, SFGMC Official Twitter Page, SFGMC Official Instagram, SFGMC Official YouTube Channel