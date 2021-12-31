Sarah Jessica Parker Allegedly “Heartbroken” Over Chris Noth Scandal

The press tour has concluded, and the shock over the on-screen death of Chris Noth’s John James Preston has subsided, and what has risen is not what anyone has expected; Noth has been accused by numerous women of sexual assault, and according to US Weekly, the woman who brought Carrie Bradshaw to life, Sarah Jessica Parker, is absolutely “heartbroken” over the sudden turn of events. (Chris Noth has already gone on record with The Hollywood Reporter as denying these claims).

Parker and co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis released a joint statement regarding the allegations, saying in part “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it much be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.” For her own part, Parker “takes the power of being Carrie Bradshaw very seriously. With great power comes great responsibility and although SJP knows this is about him, not her, she feels like she has let everyone down,” the source says, adding that Parker had “no idea” about the alleged incidents and feels “blindsided” as she “still processes what has happened” (according to US Weekly).

While the death of John James Preston was a shock to the system of And Just Like That fans everywhere, they may have to brace themselves for another loss; this time, the potential for a second season of the Sex and the City re-imagination. “There was talk about doing another season, but after the past few days all those conversations have stopped,” a source told Us Weekly, adding, “Everyone is raw.” The source went on to say of Parker, “She is fiercely protective of Carrie Bradshaw and livid that she and everyone else at the show has been put into this position,” the insider went on to say. “It is not about the money, but rather her legacy. Carrie was all about helping women and now, under her watch, women are saying that they have been hurt.”

