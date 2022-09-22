Sarah Jessica Parker and Sara Ramírez Tease Fans on Season 2 of Series

The stars of the comedy dramas series ‘And Just Like That…’ recently teased fans for the second season of the show, which is already highly anticipated as it is.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays the role of Carrie Bradshaw, posted a photo of her script, showing only the series’ title and episode number, and on the caption she wrote:

“@justlikethatmax

Just this much.

For now.

X, SJ”

Meanwhile, Sara Ramírez, who plays the character of Che Diaz, sneakily shared a photo of the scripts for episodes one and two, and they captioned their Instagram post saying,

“shhhhh…..

.

.

@justlikethatmax”

Speaking of Che (Ramírez), showrunner Michael Patrick King revealed in an interview with Variety that the second season will be showing more of their character’s dimension.

“One of my burning passions about season 2 is Che. I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn’t see, for whatever reason — because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really,” King expressed.

The 47-year-old non-binary actor also stated that,

“The first season was judging a book by its cover, and season 2 is about reading the book.”

Ramírez’s character Che is a non-binary podcaster, comedian and aspiring sitcom star. Aside from the stars’ behind-the-scenes photos from the series, not much has been released regarding the second season of ‘And Just Like That…,’ and its official release date has yet to be announced as well.

Sources: People.com, Variety.com