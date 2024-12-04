Sasha Allen is best known for his time on The Voice with Ms. Ariana Grande herself as his mentor. He joined the competition together with his father Jim Allen where the two finished strong after being eliminated in the fifth week of the reality singing competition.

The Voice alum goes by he/him pronouns. Sasha has been completely open about his journey, from being assigned female at birth to cutting his hair short during his freshman year. He’s also shared how his voice has changed since starting testosterone. On TikTok, he chats with his followers and talks openly about different parts of his transition from female to male.

Sasha, who came to prominence in The Voice, is a beautifully gifted songwriter who creates music that tells an authentic story of his experiences as a transperson. In one post he shared a song that captures the feeling of living as a transperson and what it would be like to relive their childhood.

Love is in the air…and on Instagram for Sasha and American Idol and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Adore Delano, 35, both of whom confirmed their relationship on Instagram with a couple pic of Sasha’s arms wrapped around Adore.

The new couple shared a similar set of photos that show how couples are when they’re in love and have a difficult time of letting go of each other–oh to be young and in love. Sasha captioned his post– “my sweet adore, i am so lucky to love you.” Whereas Adore captioned her post–“you teach me things with just a look in your eyeballs – you’re mine – i’m yours – let’s take over the world – i love you.” Both Sasha and Adore shared a photo of Sasha kissing Adore on the cheeks while the latter playfully looks into the camera with her nose scrunched up into an adorable smile.

In one photo shared by both Sasha and Adore, the two are seen holding hands with their beautiful tattoo-adorned hands wrapped around each other.

Photo Credit: @speaknowsasha/@adoredelano

In another photo, the two are seen cozy on the couch with only their legs seen in the picture. It looks like the two reality TV alums like to keep warm by staying in very close proximity to each other.

Photo Credit: @speaknowsasha/@adoredelano

The Voice alum is also a part of a band called The Dogs on Shepard Street, and together with his bandmates, they create alternative folk music. It seems that Sasha is extremely close with his bandmates, tagging them in a beautifully captioned post of the three of them performing together:

“i never realized how bad my soul needed trans friendship until it fell into my lap. my identity is the greatest gift that God has given me, and has shown me so much joy & vibrancy that i never thought was possible. every day i am thankful that i kept going and that i get to experience life as myself for the first time, surrounded by people who understand me to my core. there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and its worth waiting for, no matter how far away it feels. trans people are a gift to this world, and we deserve to LIVE we deserve to be here and thrive and experience laughter and love and connection and all things beautiful in life. i look forward to a world where the joy of transness can be seen and heard and appreciated by all , love u guys.”