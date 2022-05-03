Sashay Your Way To Belgium With ‘Drag Race Belgique’

The land that gave us versions of chocolate and waffles that have become American staples is getting into the business of drag. As it has with locales like the UK, Spain, and Canada, Belgium is getting its own RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise, aptly titled Drag Race Belgique (casting is currently open right now). The new version (which will air in French with subtitles) will be announcing the host, cast, judges and premiere date are all going to be announced at a later date.

With twenty-five Emmy wins, RuPaul’s Drag Race remains the most awarded television reality show competition show in history, and shows absolutely no sign of slowing down. “Drag is a universal language, and Drag Race continues to attract global viewers, so we are thrilled to introduce a fierce new group of queens with Drag Race Belgique” said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. “As our drag family continues to grow, we look forward to watching these Belgium queens sashay onto our screens.”

As Drag Race España continue is to air (bringing us what many are calling the best talent show in the history of the entire Drag Race franchise), one of the Pit Crew members from Drag Race España giving us a view we’ve never gotten to see from the Pit Crew on-air before, revealing both the back and the front, completely nude (see the shots here). Juanma Lopez’s Instagram page is sprinkled with stunning shots of him in barely-there couture. As both an underwear and erotic model, the Madrid-based erotic and underwear model, joining the Drag Race world is a natural fit. He told Twisted Male Mag last year that his company “belongs to a Spanish network of diversity and inclusion for LGBTIQ people and just being involved, being supportive and being part of it already helps a lot. So let’s everybody do that”.

