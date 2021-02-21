‘Saturday Night Live’ Savagely Roasts Ted Cruz For Cancun Trip

“Well, If you hate Ted Cruz, this is a pretty fun week,” says Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost at the beginning of this week’s Weekend Update. Jost talks about Texas Senator Cruz’s trip to Cancun, Mexico while his state was dealing with a statewide winter crisis. When Jost brought up Cruz’s statement on the reason he went to Cancun was that his daughters wanted him to go, Jost also adds, “And if you think that it was bad to throw his daughters under the bus, Cruz would like you to know that statement was his wife’s idea.

SNL also went in hard roasting the Texas Senator in the cold open. With the backdrop of Britney Spears, who has also been in the news lately due to the FX/ New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears, hosting a talk show called Oops, You Did It Again, which is a play on the title of the 2000 Britney Spears song. Chloe Fineman, who plays Spears in the opener, manages to subtly roast Justin Timberlake in the first few seconds of the skit.

“I’d like to give a quick shoutout to our sponsor, The Notes App,” Fineman pronounces. “Are you looking to post a lame apology 20 years late? Go through the motions with the Notes App.”

Watch the rest of the video below to see ‘apologies’ by Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant), New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (Pete Davidson), and former The Mandalorian star Gina Carano (Cecily Strong).

Source: Saturday Night Live Official YouTube Channel