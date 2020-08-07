‘Say Something’ Music Video by Kylie Minogue Premieres on YouTube

The music video for Kylie Minogue’s new single, ‘Say Something,’ from her upcoming appropriately named album, Disco premiered this morning at 5 AM EDT and it is literally out of this world. As Minogue teased on Hits Radio, the video is every bit the galactic disco the singer alluded it would be.

The video also manages to pay homage to the iconic photo of Bianca Jagger on a white horse in Studio 54 (which she did not ride the horse into the club, the horse was brought into Studio 54 by Steve Rubell as a birthday surprise to Bianca).

While the video has been up only eight hours (at the time this article was written), the video has received over 200,000 views and has spawned some creative reactions from fans on Twitter including actor Tom Lenk.

OMG @kylieminogue Thank You for this #Xanadu meets #StarlightExpress fantasy dreamscape that I thought only existed in my mind. #SAYSOMETHING 🚀 https://t.co/xIe7jT3JgC — Tom Lenk (@tomlenk) August 7, 2020

Director: would you like gliter ? sparkles ? a horse ? dancers ? costume changes ? you as an alien queen somewhere in the universe ? Abba tribute ? Studio 54 reference ? a sparkly blanket ?@kylieminogue: Yes.#kylie #kylieminogue #saysomething #disco pic.twitter.com/xIZSz6Rawn — Indra Chauhan (@_Sinher) August 7, 2020

Director: How many tonnes of glitter & sparkles do you want for the video clip of #SaySomething? Kylie: pic.twitter.com/O5dKYeQDGn — 🏳️‍🌈✨Jay ✨❄️ All Black Lives Matter (@jayrotoole) August 7, 2020

With some fans comparing ‘Say Something’ to the classic ’80s cartoon, She-Ra, one person tweeted an old Funny or Die video where Minogue ‘played’ She-Ra.

What are your thoughts on the music video to ‘Say Something?’ Let us know in the comments or on our social media accounts.

Sources: British Vogue, Kylie Minogue Official YouTube Channel