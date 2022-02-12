Season 14 “Drag Race” Standout Bosco Comes Out As Trans

Every single season of RuPaul’s Drag Race brings forth drama, heart, scorching runway looks and shocking eliminations. This year though, one of the most wonderful evolutions of one of our favorite queens seems to have emerged off-screen. Seattle stunner Bosco, herself emerging as a standout competitor on Season 14, came out as a trans woman on her social media this week. Bosco said in part “I’m trans, my pronouns out of drag are she/they. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

I can't really think of a better time to tell y'all so here it goes:

🏳️‍⚧️I'm straight too🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/rCHJnxp5NH — Transco (@hereisbosco) February 11, 2022

For Bosco, this monumental revelation came after filming for Season 14 wrapped. Bosco said “After filming wrapped this summer, I began focusing on figuring out what medical transitioning would look like for me. I started HRT [hormone replacement therapy] after getting back from Drag Race. I also plan to start exploring some surgical options in the near future,” They went on to say. “This is something that’s been on my mind for over a decade now. I’ve spent my adult life working in the food industry and have never felt financially secure enough to start this process,”

Bosco was also extremely direct in how she could be treated following the revelation, saying “Honestly, I was also just flat out terrified of how I’d be treated. I still am”. Fears aside, Bosco does feel that she is “now in a place where I’m surrounded by love and support; Love from my heaven sent boyfriend, stunning peers and incredible friends; I’m not quite sure where I want to be yet. but I’m starting to see her peak (sic) through more and more”

Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race already showcased two trans standout contestants, Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté and Kerri Colby, both of whom are standouts in the competition (Kornbread left the competition last week due to an injury). Several of Bosco’s other competitors have already offered their own support as well. Jorgeous simply wrote, “Happy For You My Angel !!! So Excited For You” while Orion Story expressed pride in Bosco revealing their “beautiful soul” and Willow Pill simply said “I love you baby”.

