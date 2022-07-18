Season 2 Of ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ Drops August 12th!

The first season of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race showed superstars like Vanessa Williams, Nico Tortorella, and Phoebe Robinson hitting the main stage in their highest drag (courtesy of ‘Drag Mentors’ like Asia O’Hara, Monét X Change and Alyssa Edwards) and showing fans globally how transformative drag truly can be. As Season 2 of Celebrity Drag Race arrives on VH1 on August 12th, expect nine brand new celebrities who are ready to jump in fully and embrace the art of drag.

This time around, Secret Celebrity Drag Race will be filmed in front of a live studio audience, with each celebrities identity kept a secret until the moment they are asked to “sashay away”. Week after week, the celebrities will get into stunning drag courtesy of their ‘Queen Supremes’-(more on that later) and will compete in the ultimate lip sync showdown based on a brand new category. Ultimately, one of them will be crowned ‘America’s Next Celeb Drag Superstar’ and will be awarded $100,000 for their favorite charity.

These stars are sitting on a secret! 🤫 👠 Don’t miss a brand-Ru season of Secret #CelebDragRace — FRIDAY AUGUST 12 at 8/7c on @VH1! 👑 pic.twitter.com/Lsv8mwqXkw — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 18, 2022

As for the ‘Queen Supremes’, Secret Celebrity Drag Race has recruited Canada’s Drag Race judge and ‘Queen of the North’ herself Brooke Lynn Heights, along with ‘All Stars’ Jujubee, and Monét X Change to mentor these celebrities as they enter the world of drag. Other queens will be making some special appearances during Season 2, with queens like Eureka, Gottmik, Katya, Morgan McMichaels, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Violet Chachki all stopping in. RuPaul will of course, return as host alongside resident Drag Race judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews.

But who will be on Season 2 for the secret celebrity stars? Hmmm, we haven’t the foggiest, BUT… there are some wish lists out there like this one below. Some of these, yeah, my jaw dropped as they would be great to see! Let us know in the Facebook comments as to who you want to see strut their stuff on the runway. Maybe even give them a tag. Who knows, maybe if not for Season 2, maybe your wish will come true for Season 3.

‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ premieres Friday, August 12th at 8:00pm ET/PT on VH1

