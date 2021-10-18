Sec. Buttigieg Stresses Value of Paternity Leave on Sunday News Shows

After returning to work from his paternity leave, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was targeted by Fox News’ resident right-wing commentator, Tucker Carlson. On the Thursday, October 14 episode of his nightly show aptly titled Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson mocked the Transportation Secretary for taking leave to take care of his newborn twins, Penelope and Joseph. Carlson commented, “Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child, paternity leave they call it, trying to figure out how to breastfeed. I wonder how that went.”

Buttigieg countered Carlson’s remark when he spoke with MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace on Friday.

Secretary Buttigieg appeared on both NBC’s Meet the Press and CNN’s State of the Union Sunday morning to not only address the supply chain issues in the United States but also to stress the importance of paid parental leave for all Americans included in the Build Back Better Act, which is being debated in Congress.

