Second Sundays Is New York’s Most Wholesome Gay Tradition

Second Sundays has quietly become one of New York City’s most beloved LGBTQ traditions. Sunday in New York can mean a lot of things. For some, it’s sleeping in. For others, it’s brunch, errands, or preparing for another work week. But for a growing number of New Yorkers, the second Sunday between May and September means one thing: grabbing a towel and heading to Sheep Meadow.

If you’ve ever wandered through Central Park and stumbled upon a sea of smiling, shirtless men basking in the sun, congratulations. You’ve likely discovered Second Sundays NYC.

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A tradition hiding in plain sight

Since 2015, members of New York City’s LGBTQ+ community and their friends have gathered at Sheep Meadow on the second Sunday of the month for what can only be described as a giant, wholesome picnic.

The concept is refreshingly simple.

Bring a blanket. Bring some snacks. Bring your friends. Or don’t. Chances are you’ll make a few new ones anyway.

According to the group’s Facebook page, “Second Sundays celebrates the organic community that tends to gather in Central Park’s Sheep Meadow in the afternoons on the second Sunday of late spring and summer months. Many attendees are gay men, though the Meadow is a public space and all are welcome.”

The easiest plans you’ll ever make

There are no tickets. No RSVP lists. No velvet ropes.

Every second Sunday from May through September, attendees gather between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. for an afternoon of sunbathing, socializing, and reconnecting.

Some people arrive with elaborate picnic spreads. Others show up with little more than sunscreen and a good attitude.

Either way, everyone seems to leave with a story.

The magic of doing absolutely nothing

Part of what makes Second Sundays so special is how uncomplicated it is. In an age of carefully curated experiences and expensive nights out, there’s something charming about hundreds of people simply existing together in a public park.

It’s less about being seen and more about seeing each other.

Old friends reunite. New friendships begin. Someone’s speaker inevitably starts playing pop classics. And yes, there are plenty of impressive tans on display.

@sarahyanezr It’s literally raining men in Central Park! ☔️👨✨ Have you been to Second Sundays yet? If you are looking for the ultimate summer vibe, this is it! Every second Sunday from May to September, the LGBTQ+ community and friends take over Sheep Meadow for the most iconic, unofficial park party in NYC. 🌳☀️ Here is everything you need to know to join the fun: 📍 Where: Sheep Meadow, Central Park 🗓️ When: The 2nd Sunday of the month (May – Sept) ⏰ Time: Peak hours are 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM 💸 Cost: 100% FREE! No tickets needed. Send this to your picnic crew and start planning for next month! Who are you bringing with you? 👇🧺☀️ #SecondSundaysNYC #CentralPark #SheepMeadow GayNYC #QueerNYC ♬ Saxophones getting louder – Sped Up – AntonioVivald

New York’s sunniest community event

Second Sundays may not be listed in every travel guide, but perhaps it should be.

After all, where else can you spend a Sunday afternoon surrounded by community, sunshine, and some of the happiest people in New York City without spending a single dollar?

Sometimes, the best traditions aren’t the loudest ones.

Sometimes, they’re waiting for you on a blanket in Central Park. And if you’re lucky, someone will save you a spot in the sun.