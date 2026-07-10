Ogunquit Bears 2026: Events, Dates, and Guide to Bear Weekend in Maine

The bears are officially back in Maine, and they’re fixing to make an even bigger wave for year two. Mark your calendars for August 26–30, 2026, because the 2nd Annual Ogunquit Beach Bear Weekend is shaping up to be the ultimate late-summer escape.
For five days, the picturesque, historically queer-friendly coastal town of Ogunquit is transforming into a body-positive, sun-soaked paradise of community, connection, and a whole lot of fur. If you missed the debut last year, get your calendar out and don’t miss August 2026 in one of New England’s best little beach towns. The good times in 2025 were a non-stop celebration of good vibes, beautiful views, and instant friendships. This year? The organizers are turning up the heat.
A Packed, High-Energy Lineup
Ogunquit Bears has put together a massive schedule that balances classic New England charm with high-octane bear energy. Whether you’re looking to relax by the ocean, shop until you drop, or dance until the early hours, there is literally something for everyone.
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Here is just a taste of what’s on deck for the weekend:
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Sun & Surf: Dedicated beach days on Ogunquit’s gorgeous sands, pool parties, and picturesque strolls down the famous Marginal Way.
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Daytime Play: Pickleball matchups, a bustling Bear Mart for local vendors, Bear Bingo, and the highly anticipated “Bearaoke.”
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Getting Your Dance On: High-energy Tea Dances, the “Fur Dance,” and the ultra-vibrant Bear & Boys Glow Ball. Plus, the community is hosting a “Guerrilla Bar” takeover to keep the energy going all night long.
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Food & Fuel: From local lobster roll crawls and mimosa-fueled morning strolls to a massive group Pizza Party and a Sunday Bear Brunch, you won’t go hungry.
Local Flavor, Inclusive Vibes
One of the best parts about this weekend is how it integrates with the local community. The organizers have partnered with local businesses to offer restaurant and shopping discounts all across Ogunquit Village and Perkins Cove all weekend long.
Where the Bears Will Stay?
Even better? The host inns—including the Abalonia, High Rock, Maxwell House, and Moon Over Maine— all part of OGT Inns, they’re pulling out all the stops. While guest rooms sell out fast, the organizers have made it clear that all events hosted at the inns are open to anyone holding a weekend wristband, regardless of where you are laying your head at night. It’s an open-door, welcoming atmosphere that celebrates every corner of the bear community and its allies.
The Verdict: Don’t Sleep on It
Last year proved that Ogunquit is the perfect backdrop for a bear weekend—quaint, breathtakingly beautiful, and deeply welcoming. Year two is your chance to either relive the magic or finally see what all the hype is about.
Grab your speedos, pack your favorite harness, and get ready for five days of sun, sand, and an ocean of sexy bears.
To grab your passes, view the full schedule, or check host lodging availability, head over to OgunquitBears.com before it sells out!
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