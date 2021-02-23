Secretary Pete Buttigieg Is Getting A Documentary

Mayor Pete is coming to a screen near you.

While Pete Buttigieg is currently serving as the U.S. Transportation Secretary, the military veteran-turned-politician once wanted to work in the Oval Office more directly. And now, a new documentary will explore Buttigieg’s journey from his job as mayor of South Bend, Indiana to his presidential campaign.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming documentary Mayor Pete will show many never-before-seen aspects and angles of Buttigieg’s campaign. The historical significance of his run comes from the fact that he was the first openly gay candidate to be seriously considered for the U.S. presidency. This includes winning the Iowa primary. And though Buttigieg later conceded to Joe Biden, who later won the presidency, Buttigieg’s impact was enough to earn him a spot on Biden’s cabinet.

The documentary will be directed by Jesse Moss and produced by Story Syndicate. Individual producers for the documentary include Moss, Amanda McBaine, Dan Cogan, Jon Bardin, and Laurie David. Joining them are executive producers Liz Garbus, Julie Gaither, and Regina Scully.

In addition, the film will be released with the help of Amazon Studios. This is the second time that Story Syndicate and Amazon Studios have worked together. The two previously joined to create the film All In: The Fight for Democracy. That political documentary followed politicians, like Georgia’s Stacey Abrams, as they fought against voter suppression. In addition, Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine have previously worked together on the political coming-of-age story Boys State.

More information on Mayor Pete will be available in the coming months.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter,