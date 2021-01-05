“Serve Them Face My Pet”-The ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ UK Trailer Drops

With RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 premiering as the most watched episode in the history of the franchise, the idea of bringing in a brand new crop of girls across the pond is almost more glamour than we can take. Well brace yourself beauties; that is exactly what is happening, as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2 dropped the trailer for the upcoming season (kicking off January 14th at 7pm on BBC Three). The trailer features the dolls in their sickening best, cavorting with barnyard and wild animals of all kinds, with RuPaul herself quipping devilishly “who says you shouldn’t work with animals?”

If you need a quick refresher on who’s competing to be The UK’s Next Drag Superstar, the twelve queens competing for the coveted title this season are Tayce, Lawrence Chaney, Cherry Valentine, Tia Kofi, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ginny Lemon, Veronica Green, Sister Sister, Joe Black, Ellie Diamond, Asttina Mandella, and A’Whora.

*Screams* The #DragRaceUK series two trailer is here!!!! *Continues screaming until January 14th at 7PM when the first episode drops on @bbciplayer* pic.twitter.com/gKXS5hlxc4 — BBC Three (@bbcthree) January 3, 2021

The confirmed list of special celebrity guest judges is chock full with some of Great Britain’s best. So far, Dawn French, Maya Jama, Jessie Ware, Liz Hurley, MNEK, Sheridan Smith, Jourdan Dunn, Lorraine Kelly, and Gemma Collins have all been confirmed as appearing on the panel.

