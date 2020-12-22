The Dolls Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S2’ Are About To Make A Splash

Whether it was the queens of the North in Canada, the Dutch dolls in Holland, or the Glamazons from all over the nation on the US version, RuPaul’s Drag Race has been keeping us entertained and captivated throughout a year that most of us cannot wait to bring the curtain down on. While 2020 might be ending, two new seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race are thankfully just warming up. Season 13 has already been announced, dropping on New Year’s Day and now for the first time, the queens across the pond will be premiering two short weeks after their American sisters (on January 14th).

The inaugural season of Drag Race UK crowned glamour queen The Vivienne as the winner, and made The Frock Destroyers into a viral sensation with their single ‘Break Up (Bye Bye) which took the super group formed with Drag Race UK contestants Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, & Divina DeCampo and turned them into a viral sensation, rocketing them to the Top 40 on the UK Singles Chart. Season 2 looks to have just as talented a crop of dolls competing to be The UK’s Next Drag Superstar. The twelve queens competing for the coveted title this season are Tayce, Lawrence Chaney, Cherry Valentine, Tia Kofi, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ginny Lemon, Veronica Green, Sister Sister, Joe Black, Ellie Diamond, Asttina Mandella, and A’Whora.

Of the new UK season, RuPaul said in a statement “Looking forward to better days! I’m happy to announced the triumphant return of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’.” She went on to say “Early in 2021, Season 2 will arrive with all the hope, joy, laughter, and glitter you’ve come to expect from our brilliant queens. We’re also currently casting season 3 with the best and brightest Great Britain has to offer.”

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Season 2 Premieres Jan. 14 at 7PM GMT on the BBC Three iPlayer & at 2PM EST / 11:00AM PST on WOW Presents Plus.

