‘Sex and the City’ Eyes HBO Max For A Limited Series Return

Strap on your Manolo Blahnik’s and stir up a pitcher of cosmopolitans; it looks like the women of Sex and the City are coming back to television; With a twist.

Page Six reported (courtesy of a “well-placed industry insider”) that the groundbreaking and culture shifting series will return to the home where it all started; HBO (HBO MAX to be exact) for a limited series. The original ladies will be returning, without Kim Cattrall, who portrayed sex siren/publicity maven Samantha Jones (Cattrall’s lack of interest in returning to the show and friction with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker remains well-documented). For her part, Sarah Jessica Parker (who portrays Carrie Bradshaw) has said of not having Cattrall participate that she is “not sure if I can imagine doing another movie without her,” going on to insist that there is no “catfight.”

Sarah Jessica Parker (who also served as a producer on #SATC) chatted with Entertainment Tonight & said that she’d be interested in doing “some episodes of ‘Sex and the City,’” but, “I wouldn’t call it a reboot, I would call it a ‘revisit.’” Parker, echoing Bradshaw’s consistent refrain, “couldn’t help but wonder” ….“I’d like to see where all of them are. I’m curious, the world has changed even since the movie… technology and social media.” She went on to say “sexual politics and the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up… I think Carrie Bradshaw would just be so greedy to share her feelings and thoughts.”

The largest question looming over the Sex and the City revisit is how the show will address the loss of one fourth of the legendary quartet. The larger than life character of Samantha Jones will leave a marked gap in the cast, but Cattrall herself had a suggestion on a possible recast. She told Piers Morgan in 2017 “It’s a great part,” she said of Samantha. “I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it. And another actress should play it. Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones, or a Hispanic Samantha Jones.” This casting suggestion was echoed by Cynthia Nixon (who portrays legal eagle Miranda Hobbes) who recently told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that “I’ve also heard many people say, including Kim Cattrall herself, that if we were to have a different fourth woman that maybe it would be a woman of color this time.” While casting a fourth cast member looks to be a distinct possibility, there is one Hollywood actress that this writer continues to feel would be the perfect addition to the series; the multi-talented Vanessa Williams.

As fashion and how we access it has definitely changed in the years since we last saw Bradshaw and co., fans are already wondering; how will Bradshaw and her gal pals of today measure up next to some of their iconic fashion moments of their heyday (most of which courtesy of the visionary that is Patricia Field). Parker revealed to ET that she’s held onto about seventy five to eighty percent of the outfits from her Sex and the City days in archives. While Parker has said that she has “spent rent” on a pair of shoes before, Parker added, “I don’t shop the way people think I shop because there’s a big distinction between me and Carrie Bradshaw, always has been.”

For a breakdown of ‘Sex and the City’s famed fashion, follow ‘Every Outfit on Sex & The City’ on Instagram