Sex is Now Illegal Between People Of Different UK Homes

UK men, there’s now another reason to stay home and not hook up.

The British government has announced that strangers or couples living apart from each other are no longer legally allowed to have sex, according to Inside Hook. This change of law was made in a number of amendments to The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations 2020 bill.

As human rights attorney and advocate Adam Wagner wrote on Twitter, “From tomorrow sex between two (or more) people in a private place who do not live in the same household is a ‘gathering’ between 2 or more people and is therefore illegal.”

Afraid to say this is correct. I can't believe I'm about to tweet this. From tomorrow sex between two (or more) people in a private place who do not live in the same household is a "gathering" between 2 or more people and is therefore illegal. https://t.co/aEiGIoweee pic.twitter.com/b0KZBACSQ4 — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) May 31, 2020

The phrasing specifically outlaws indoor gatherings “when two or more people are present together in the same place in order to engage in any form of social interaction with each other, or to undertake any other activity with each other.”

But how will UK citizens be punished if they get it on with someone living outside of their household? Right now, there’s no definitive word. Before this amendment, people caught breaking lockdown laws have been issued monetary fines. The amount is usually at £100, though you only have to pay £50 if you pay within 14 days. The law’s new changes, however, haven’t specified a change in punishment.

There are some exceptions to the new rules. Those with a “reasonable excuse” will be permitted to meet in a private place. But, “without reasonable excuse, [no one may] stay overnight at any place other than the place where they are living.”

Some, however, have pointed out a potential loophole in the amended law, according to Yahoo News. The way the rule is written, one could potentially have sex with an escort in their home, as it might be deemed legal for work purposes.

British politician George Peretz also noted on social media, that the publishing of this new legislation with just 14 hours and with no Parliament vote is “very unlawful.”

As I read this, unless you live together, it’s now unlawful to have sex with your lover indoors, but fine outdoors (subject to public decency offences); but you can have sex with an escort indoors, as that is reasonably necessary for their work purposes (see 7(d)(i)). https://t.co/QXbT1EYikt — George Peretz QC (@GeorgePeretzQC) May 31, 2020

We’ll see how UK’s citizens react to their new laws, and how the laws are enforced, in due time.

Source: Inside Hook, Yahoo News