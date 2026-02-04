Sexuality Is Fluid at PSU—Is This the Future of Self-Expression?

At Portland State University, you’re more likely to bump into someone redefining their gender or sexual identity than a traditional Republican. Seriously. A recent climate survey shows that a jaw-dropping half of the students at PSU identify as something other than your standard “hetero.” So, is it just a vibe? Or are they actually onto something?

PSU: Where the Queer Kids Come to Play (and Thrive)

According to the new 2025 climate survey, about 49% of students are officially living their best queer lives. Whether it’s bisexual, asexual, pansexual, or non-binary, PSU is practically bursting at the seams with identity-fluid fabulousness. Six percent of students proudly say, “Asexual is the new black,” while 16% are out and proud as bisexual. And hey, if you’re into exploring, 6% identify as homosexual or pansexual. For the more traditional folks, about half of the students are still riding the “hetero” train—but let’s be honest, the rest of the campus is busy breaking all kinds of gender norms. PSU, where everyone is welcome, except maybe the last-minute coffee orderers.

A Safe Space for Everyone (With a Side of Sass)

Here’s where it gets even better: 73% of students reported that they feel welcomed on campus. Yes, you read that right—welcomed, like a warm hug from your bestie after you both share a guilty pleasure TikTok. The inclusivity vibe is so strong that students feel safe expressing not only their gender and sexual identities but also their political and religious views (because nothing says “I’m free” like expressing your hot take on that viral meme).

President Ann Cudd gave herself a little well-deserved pat on the back: “Most students feel they can express their religious, spiritual, and political views — and that sense of safety is even stronger regarding gender identity and sexual orientation.” It’s a safe space for everyone, which in 2026 is almost as rare as a decent banana bread recipe.

Sexual Identity: Social Pressure or a Real Evolution?

So, is PSU just a bubble of LGBTQ+ magic or a case of “everyone’s doing it, so I guess I will too”? Other schools have seen similar trends. For example, Brown University found 40% of its students identified as non-hetero—hello, diversity! More recently, 33% of Brown freshmen checked the LGBTQ+ box on their surveys.

But not everyone is convinced the queer campus surge is about authentic self-expression. Some researchers, like Eric Kaufmann, argue that LGBT identification is more about social pressure than actual sexual exploration. He points to the rise of bisexual identification among women, but with a twist: most of these “bisexual” women are still mainly dating men. Kaufmann’s theory? It’s a bit like a social trend—like everyone suddenly wanting to be an Instagram influencer just because it’s popular (don’t lie, we’ve all thought about it).

And if you’ve heard of the “transgender contagion” theory (you know, the idea that social media is leading people to identify as transgender just because it’s trending), well, Colin Wright and Abigail Shrier have some hot takes there. They argue that the rise in transgender identification—especially among young women—isn’t just an individual awakening but could be influenced by internet peer groups and viral trends. And Helena Kerschner, who once identified as transgender, says social media definitely played a role in her own journey.

Is This Just a Phase or a Revolution?

Whether you think the rise in queer identities is social contagion or genuine evolution, one thing’s clear: college campuses are changing. PSU, and others like it, are leading the way in this seismic cultural shift where diversity, gender fluidity, and LGBTQ+ visibility aren’t just encouraged—they’re practically required for enrollment.

So, what’s the deal? Are these students simply “following the trend,” or are they bravely experimenting and expressing themselves in ways that could shape the future? Probably a little bit of both. But if Portland State University is any indication, the future of gender and sexual identity is a lot more fluid, fabulous, and fiercely individual than the world we used to know.

And honestly? We’re here for it. Because if Portland can be this inclusive, maybe the rest of the world can stop acting so straightforward and just embrace the rainbow.

