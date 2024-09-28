Sexy Singer John Duff To Release A ‘Greatest Hits’ Album

John Duff is the singer and songwriter behind hit songs Hokie Pokie, Somebody’s Daughter, Do It, High Heels, and Girly. The extremely hot artist will be releasing his latest album Greatest Hits: Deluxe Edition on September 27.

Advertisement

John shared that there will be nine new songs in the album inspired by musical styles from the “50’s to 70’s.” So far, three of his ‘greatest hits’ have been listed on Genius where the track list consists of–Hoe Is Life (Ft. Lillias White), Forgotten How to F*ck, and Be Your Girl.

Advertisement

The 36-year-old singer opened up to fans and shared his apprehensions about releasing this album. Thankfully, he decided to release it, not really worrying about what the public will think. However, based on the comments, it seems like John has nothing to worry about. His fans absolutely adore him!

“I wrote and recorded most of these songs in 2020. I didn’t know if I would ever release this collection, as it is so different than the music many of you expect from me. I considered releasing it under a pseudonym, so as not to confuse the streaming algorithm.

Ultimately I decided, it’s great – and it’s mine. Bold authenticity will always be the foundation of my artistry, so as long as it’s me – it’s cohesive. If it all falls on deaf ears – that’s ok. It will be out there and SOMEONE will love it.”

Advertisement

The talented singer posted a sneak peek on his Instagram page of him singing Clothes Back On. The video begins with John singing beautifully while sitting on a chair in nothing but his sexy tightie-whities, socks, and socks garters. A close up of his body is framed in the video, so keep your eyes and ears open. You might have to replay the video multiple times to see what we’re talking about. The video then shifts to John singing on the bed, now wearing a white button down and a pair of animal print underwear, with clown make-up on–he still looks stunning, by the way.

John’s fans are already sounding off in the comments section and salivating at the thought of John’s newest offering:

Advertisement

One user commented:

“Grrrrrrrrrreeeeaaat song!🔥❤️🔥”

Advertisement

A fan from Italy left an endearing comment:

“I admire your determination and your hard work on being you as an artist! 👏👏 Kisses and support from Italy 🇮🇹”

Advertisement

Absolutely true:

“I’d never wear clothes if I looked like that!!! 🔥❤️”

Advertisement

Another fan sums up our feelings:

“I love your music @iamjohnduff ❤️ you’re so talented and sexy!!”

Advertisement

Related: Interview–John Duff Is Not-Not Straight in “Somebody’s Daughter”

While we’re waiting for John’s greatest hits to come out, let’s check out his songs down below:

Advertisement

Source: Genius