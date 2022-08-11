Shaun Ross & David Alan Madrick Got Engaged!

Shaun Ross and David Alan Madrick are engaged!

Singer and model Shaun Ross recently updated his Instagram account to share the happy news. On Wednesday, August 10, the artist took to the social media platform to share that “He said ‘YES’!!”

“I have known @davidalanmadrick for 11 years, and in those 11 we have both watched each other blossom into different versions of ourselves,” Shaun Ross wrote. “I knew from the moment I met David that something about him was familiar, like a twin flame, home. We weren’t quite ready yet at the moment, but I knew there was something more than what our eyes could see.”

Ross then added, “He has made me feel beyond myself , safe and at home in every fiber of his being, and then the picture became more clear to me that it wouldn’t be complete without him in it. He continues to be by my side in the brightest and darkest of times, and most importantly, he allows me to be unconditional. I can’t wait to marry you, Mr. Madrick, and make you a ‘Ross.’ I can’t wait to grow finer with you and explore new horizons that God has in store for the both of us.”

“Here’s to a sea of sunsets and a mountain high of sunrises,” he continued. “I love you till the end of time.”

According to PEOPLE, the two got engaged a month ago! Ross popped the question to his actor boyfriend on July 7 at their home. The couple then enlisted the help of photographer Laiken Joy and designer Jean Dousset to hold a photoshoot for the engagement. Doussett even crafted a custom Zoe Emerald-Cut Diamond Eternity Band, set with 19 custom-cut, lab-grown 9.5-carat diamonds, from the Oui Collection.

“To me it was perfect. It was me and him in our home,” Madrick said of the proposal. “He asked me to come inside to our dining area and he goes on with this speech and I’m like, ‘Okay, this is so nice, thank you for this speech.’ And then he pulls out the box and I’m looking at it [and] I’m looking at him.”

Madrick, who’s appeared in shows like Ruthless and Black-ish, said that the moment made him feel like “one of those Barbies on the shelves, the one in the front, the one that gets picked.”

The two then celebrated the proposal by cozying up to an episode of Degrassi and planning the photoshoot. As for the actual nuptials, the couple share they are planning for a 2023 ceremony.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

