Goal! 2021 Begins With A Delicious Full-Frontal Photo 

Keep Warm With Adrian Grenier Skinny Dipping (NSFW)

Gay Trump supporter says he fears for his life after taking part in Capitol invasion

Gay Trumper: 'I Fear For My Life' After Attending Capitol Invasion

Amid Coup Chaos, Trump Admin. Pushes More Religious Freedom Policies

Shaun T Dishes on His Best Workouts & Staying in Shape in 2021

by
Credit: Shaun T

I have been a big fan of Shaun T for many years. He’s not only been a huge fitness inspiration but also a role model for anyone in the LGBTQ community to look up to simply based on the empire he’s developed as his career continues to soar. 

My adoration for him intensified after we did a little one on one conversation on Instagram Live earlier this week. It was here that I got to have an exclusive experience with his bold personality, good looks and charming persona where I remained captivated with every word he said (as did his thousands of followers who tuned into our conversation).

Credit: Shaun T

During our discussion the married father-of-two talked about the highs and lows he has had to deal with during the Coronavirus pandemic while dishing out great workout and fitness tips for anyone who wants to have a fabulous and healthy 2021. 

Check it out below:

