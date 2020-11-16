Shawn Mendes Shows Off His Hot Body in Just A T-Shirt & Short Shorts

Shawn Mendes appears to be in the fittest shape of his life and we can’t get enough of seeing his body in various stages of near-nakedness lately.

He put his impressive physique on display while out and about with his girlfriend Camila Cabello in Miami on Sunday, November 15.

The “Treat You Better” crooner rocked a see-through white t-shirt and short grey shorts which in one photo (see pics here) appears to show a decently sized indent. Either that or there was a weird crease. We will leave that up to your imagination.

Shawn lit social media up back in late October when he dropped the official trailer for his upcoming documentary In Wonder which debuts November 23 on Netflix. The first couple of seconds of it show him getting wet n’ wild in the shower. Sadly the camera didn’t pan any lower but there was another shot of him in just his towel so yay for that.

He is also treating his fans to another dosage of heartbreaking ballads and upbeat pop hits as his newest studio album, Wonder, drops December 4. Here’s hoping for a sexy cover to go along with the already fantastic package.