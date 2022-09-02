What Do Straight Men Have Against ‘She-Hulk’ Twerking?

Gays and girls, we’ve got a new campaign for you. Let She-Hulk twerk in peace!

Ah, Marvel. The comic book brand, known for creating heroes inspired by the civil rights movement (The X-Men) or depicting blatant political views (like Captain America punching Hitler before the U.S. joined World War II or fighting Richard Nixon), is seeing its fans get mad at how “woke” it’s become. The latest Marvel property to get this response from its “fans” is She-Hulk.

Thursday morning’s episode of the new streaming series ended with a cute and fun after credits scene. In it, we see Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters or She-Hulk twerking with music star Megan Thee Stallion. The moment was iconic to say the least.

But how did we end up getting that scene? How did the rapper end up on the show? It was a gift from the queer gods… aka the land of ballroom and vogue. Fellow She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil was on the set of HBO Max show Legendary as a judge. While doing the job with Megan, Jamil realized she might be able to connect the music act with the tv show.

“I asked her to be in the show and she said YES!” explained Jamil on Twitter. “And She Hulk twerking with Thee Stallion history was made. And it was glorious. Amen.”

You're all welcome! ❤️ I asked her to be in the show and she said YES! And She Hulk twerking with Thee Stallion history was made. And it was glorious. Amen. 👑 https://t.co/kEQH9oXIeE pic.twitter.com/c9Ro2RzLhR — Jameela Jamil 🌈 she/her (@jameelajamil) September 1, 2022

“We knew that for that story, we needed a famous, beautiful, successful woman…,” head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao told TVLine. “We were going through all the possibilities… but when it came down to it, Jameela [Jamil, who plays Titania] knew Megan from working on [HBO Max’s] Legendary together, and she brought her up. We were like, ‘Don’t say it if it’s not really true! Don’t tease us with this!’”

“The dancing was actually added to the script on the day, because Tatiana was so excited,” Kat Coiro, who directed Episode 3, added. “She’s the world’s biggest Megan Thee Stallion fan and we were like, ‘We’ve gotta give her something,’ so they threw together this dancing scene.”

“Yeah, that was me! That was all me,” Maslany joyously said with a laugh. She told TVLine that sharing the moment with Megan Thee Stallion, “was a dream come true.”

“It was like one of my absolute top moments on set, of anything I’ve ever done,” the Emmy winner exclaimed. “I was shaking and I was nervous, and then the music played and I was like, ‘I’m in a Megan Thee Stallion music video!’”

Two grown women danced. The end, — Jameela Jamil 🌈 she/her (@jameelajamil) September 1, 2022

But, too bad for us, the joy of that moment is being bothered by stressed out men. While there’s been praise for the simple scene, there’s been a lot of pushback for it too. It seems people don’t like idea of someone reclaiming their body by simply dancing however they want.

If you don’t like the show, stop watching it — matt (@icyphoenix36) September 2, 2022

Well you see, She-Hulk and Iron Man are entirely different characters, that’s how. Hope this helps🙏 https://t.co/9b3r76dBgE — Ollie 🏹 (@TheQuiver_) September 1, 2022

Did people that don’t read comics think She-Hulk was supposed to be a super serious lawyer show? Tell on yourselves. pic.twitter.com/PLHpusAnKE — Great Googly Moogly (@pageitchy) September 1, 2022

Please remember to repost something similar when they have DareDevil crack a joke… — Wakanda's Finest 🐈‍⬛📚 (@ThePagePlug) September 1, 2022

“She Hulk cast: Don’t objective women bodies. Also them: She Hulk ass twerkkkkk soooo ICONIC!” Wrote one hater in response to Jameela Jamil’s above tweet. “Men don’t need to objectify women…they do it themselves.”

But in a beautiful and short response, Jamil wrote back, “Two grown women danced. The end.”

Maybe you can go back to the post and look at similar ones you found! 👀🫢 pic.twitter.com/KPxka6TqXi — She-Hulk Updates (@shehuIkupdates) September 1, 2022

Funny enough earlier in the episode, the plot included misogynistic online comments about the hero. And it turns out, the show’s writers were inspired by hateful comments written by Marvel “fans” after the show’s announcement back in 2019.

At the end of the video, there’s a throwaway gag with two women twerking and dancing. There’s no harm in it. It’s all for fun in a show that’s about comedy first and foremost. So let’s do this show a favor, Instinct Readers. We all deserve the freedom to dance and exist how we want. If you see one of those out of touch comments, be sure to send them our love by twerking in their face. She-Hulk twerking with Megan Thee Stallion is THE MOMENT. And haters will have to deal with it.

Source: TVLine,