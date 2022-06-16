Shea Coulée Will Make You Sweat

Shea Coulée is currently competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7, all winners season, where they are proving why they are a winner among some of the industry’s most iconic queens. Beyond their excellence on the Emmy award-winning reality series, Shea remains an internationally-renowned drag superstar, recording artist, podcast host, and model known for their fashion-forward editorial looks.

In 2017, the world fell in love with Shea when they competed on season nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where they slayed runway after runway and tied for the most challenge wins in the show’s history. A few years later, it came as no surprise when Shea snatched a legendary win on season five of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. After their success on Drag Race, Shea’s multi-faceted beauty, talent, and entrepreneurial creativity skyrocketed into various markets including beer, artisan soaps, podcasts, music, and of course, fashion.

Now, Shea is adding virtual reality to their repertoire of projects, as they venture into the virtual realm as the new Guest Coach of Supernatural, the world’s leading VR fitness platform. They join the Guest Coach legacy of Supernatural all-star member, Chesney Mariani, and powerhouse actress-comedian, Tiffany Haddish, expanding the radically-inclusive mission of Supernatural with her own unique workout and message. With Coach (Queen) Coulée, Supernatural Athletes will vogue to victory, sweating in sync to iconic queer anthems embodying Supernatural’s June “Move with Pride” campaign.

VR Fitness app Supernatural is a cardio favorite of LGBTQ+ notables like Wanda Sykes, Dan Levy, Kelly Ripa, Tegan and Sarah, Neil Patrik Harris and more.

Shea has been a force in the continued social struggles surrounding race, using their voice amplify black voices and narratives in and out of the media. They have been especially vocal about the racial inequality and crimes against people of color and the LGBTQ+ community.

In their new project with Supernatural, Shea shares:

To partner with Supernatural in amplifying Black queer voices, sharing this message of love and promoting self-worth through movement—mobilizing in VR—is really something special. The visibility, the spread of love and togetherness, the inclusion of folks like us, the acceptance…I’m in awe of what we’re doing and accomplishing in this medium.

Shea’s Guest Coach debut comes at the end of Pride month, launching June 30th, encapsulating all the joy and out-loudness that preceded them while also catapulting their voice, and all queer voices, beyond Pride month, forever forward. Their workout, “Flow: Pump You Up 90s” is one of five new love-filled sessions in Supernatural’s “Move with Pride” catalog, all of which will remain available in app, in perpetuity.

So get those VR headsets on and get ready to sweat with Shea. Pride month may soon be over, but the fun doesn’t have to stop there.