Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Patrick and Kyle, who hit the slopes…

Advertisement

…while Silvio surfed the sunshine:

Kenny looked for a new gym partner:

Advertisement

Sam Cushing beached it with his ride-or-die:

Advertisement

Tommy got his day started:

Advertisement

Ryan Walker found his fire-side light:

Pierre Vuala is looking for something ‘stronger:’

Advertisement

Chris Salavatore got buzzed:

Advertisement

Osvaldo was down for pizza time:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osvaldo Mireles (@osvaldo_mireles)