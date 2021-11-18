Show Promises Lavish LA Lifestyle, Parties, And ‘Drama At Every Turn’

The Los Angeles A-gays get their own reality series when “Men of West Hollywood” premieres on January 20, 2022.

Over the course of 10 episodes, viewers will get to know six of “the biggest male socialites in West Hollywood,” according to a press statement.

Viewers will follow the men (and their boyfriends and girlfriends) as they bop from glamorous red carpets to WeHo’s “hottest parties.”

The cast of the unscripted documentary-series includes (in order of their appearance in the newly-released trailer):

In addition to the lavish LA lifestyles, the newly-released trailer shows there’s going to be plenty of drama along the way complete with drinks tossed in faces, wagging fingers, pool shoves, and “I am done” arguments.

“You’re going to try and sit there and act like you’re god’s gift to West Hollywood…?”

“Well, I am bitch – how about that???”

The series appears to have been shot in 2019, but we’re guessing the pandemic complicated release dates. You can watch the trailer on the show’s official website here.

As first glance, the series seems reminiscent of the 2010 reality show “The A-List: New York” (remember Reichen Lehmkuhl of “Amazing Race” fame?). That show purported to serve up “New York’s gay elite…as they navigate being fabulous in the city.”

A decade later, it will be interesting to see how “Men of West Hollywood” sets itself apart from past docs-series.

Viewers will be able to tune in for free on the free Crackle streaming platform beginning January 20, 2022.