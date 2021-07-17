Since XTube Is Out, Are Amateur Content Creators On The Rise?

Now that XTube is permanently heading for the exit doors on September 5 (and while I’m not certain, it’s likely that other sites will follow suit), amateur content has been on the rise. The COVID-19 pandemic saw a spike in support for amateur content creators – but now that major players in the adult content space are soon to be no longer, are amateur videos about to take precedence?

As a very sexual individual myself, I make no qualms about the fact that I enjoy amateur adult content over mainstream, produced content. So with that said, here’s a list of content creators that I think are worthy of checking out. It’s not your typical mainstream success stars that are usually the top earners for these sort of lists. Instead, it checks off all the boxes – a little something for everyone. So without further ado, here is our list of six amateur content creators that are worthy of checking out on Onlyfans.

@Wicomeva

26 year old Quincy is a Biracial content creator, both with adult content and wholesome millienial – like YouTube content. The fit gym jock apparently seems to be passionate about equal rights, Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and maintaining a perfect physique. While his name isn’t Richard, he’s certainly worth of the nickname Dick, – this jock with decent ASSets is worthy of a spot on this list. A “Vers-Top”, there’s plenty for everyone featured on this studs Onlyfans.

@BsPart2

This creator is considered a veteran in amateur porn. His videos (from over a decade ago) were featured on adult sites and were extremely popular. A fetish for oral service, this creator services very attractive men of color in the Philadelphia area. Height and weight proportionate, well endowed and eager to be serviced gentleman stumble into “The Enforcers” home to experience a moment of ecstasy. If you love a variation of men to drool over, this creator’s Onlyfans is definitely worth checking out.

@Gambinosxs

Pansexual? Nude paint and sips? Content with both male and females? Sign me up! Don’t let his boyish good looks fool you. This lean voyeur enthusiast has quite a lot to offer on his Onlyfans. As a self proclaimed “Pansexual”, his page features Male on Female, Male on Male, Solo, Public (including the nude sip and paint endeavors) and custom videos available for purchase. Not to mention that he was blessed beyond measure in the southern region. If you’re still curious, his twitter gives more than just a sample of what’s waiting in store for you if you decide to subscribe.

@TheStuckUp

I am so happy to see trans people thriving in this space. While there are a few buffoons who fetishize trans people – there are a lot of supporters who accept trans men and women for who they truly are, and it’s showing on their Onlyfans. This Dominican beauty (and curvaceous) content creator comes across very submissive – filming videos with very fit and well endowed men. Her twitter reflects it all – beauty, authentic life moments and plenty of gentlemen. Her Onlyfans features a lot more of her submissive side!

@MaskedJock

This “Dominant Top” has a bunch of content – featuring his muscled physique, uncut d—k and anonymous mystique as he wears a black mask in all of his videos. Collaborating with other content creators but with random horny bystanders as well, this stud really does deliver a fantasy to his subscribers. He exudes both big d—k and daddy energy all at the same time. Definitely worth checking out his Onlyfans.

@Teesaddy

This “Master Daddy” can definitely leave you drooling after just a few minutes of browsing his Twitter. A hairy, muscular god of color – it’s evident that he enjoys voyeurism and being worshipped. Face, muscles and feet paired with a jock swag and a deep voice – this account can definitely set you in the right mood. Consider his Onlyfans as a pre-game before you really get your weekend jumpin’.

Are you more of an amateur porn connoisseur or do you prefer to leave it to the professionals? I mean, at the end of the day – don’t they both get the job done?