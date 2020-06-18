Singer Pablo Alborán: “Life Goes On” After Coming Out

A Spanish pop star has recently shared some words of love and honesty with his fans. In doing so, he’s shone another light of representation within the music industry.

The star of the hour is Pablo Alborán from Spain. Alborán is a musician/singer/songwriter who’s been nominated for three Latin Grammy Awards. He’s also released three studio albums, two live albums, and participated in several musical collaborations (including the recent single “El Mismo Aire” with Camilo). But his latest contribution to the world was simply sharing his truth about his love life and sexual orientation.

The Spanish singer shared the touching message on Instagram this Wednesday. Alborán began the video by stating “the world has been giving us bittersweet news lately.” Due to that fact, he wanted to remind the world that love unites us all.

“Today, from that love, I have the need to share something very personal,” Alborán explained. “Today, I want my voice to be louder and for it to have more value and weight. I’m here to tell you that I am homosexual and it’s okay. Life goes on, everything will remain the same, but I’m going to be a little happier than I already am.”

Pablo Alborán then acknowledged his privilege when it comes to love. Specifically, Alborán recognizes that he comes from a loving home and parents, Spanish architect Salvador Moreno de Alborán Peralta and Helena Ferrándiz Martínez. Because of that, he hopes to share words of love with his fans.

“I have been lucky enough to been raised at a home where I had the freedom to be who I wanted to be, the 31-year-old explained. “But unfortunately, there are so many people that did not have the same experience I did. That is precisely why today, with no fear, I hope I can make somebody’s journey easier with this message. But above all, I do this for me.”

“Music is freedom, I want to feel as free as my songs,” the singer concluded. “I want to be coherent, consistent, 100% true to myself. … A warm hug, live it up, life’s too short not to.”

We thank Pablo Alborán for sharing his truth with the world.