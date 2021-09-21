Siwa Makes History And Leads The Pack & Rigsby Is ‘One To Watch’

The queer community was well represented last night on the season 30 premiere of Dancing WithThe Stars.

First of all, 30 seasons! Has there really been that many? But all kidding aside, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby came out swinging and wowed both the judges and the audience. But the night belonged to former Dance Moms star Jojo Siwa who – wait for it – MADE HISTORY by being the first celebrity in this American Version of the show to dance with a same-sex partner. She also sits atop the leaderboard with the highest scores of the night.

Introduced in his pre-dance segment as a Celebrity Fitness Guru (you can play a drinking game every time those three words are said because it was often!), Rigsby is paired with DWTS royalty Cheryl Burke. Downplaying his previous career as a backup dancer for Katy Perry, Rigsby told Burke, he “used to be a dancer but has never done ballroom dancing.” He also admitted to being “nervous that I am going to mess up.”

Rigsby and Burke wore matching pink outfits and danced to the Dua Lipa hit Physical. In a nod to Peloton Rigsby started out the number on a stationary bike. We will share both performances at the end of this post. Earning 6s across the board here are some of the judge’s comments,

“I see what the hype is all about.” – Carrie Ann Inaba “A lot of promise. Keep your head up more. One to watch” – Len Goodman “A great ride on and off the bike.” – Bruno Tonioli

The broadcast saved Siwa for last and she provided the viral moment DWTS was hoping for. Introduced as a global superstar and social media sensation Siwa is partnered with season 28 champion Jenna Johnson. Siwa herself knows the importance of this moment saying in her pre-dance segment:

“For the first time in DWTS history I am dancing with another female and I am really, really proud.”

She also wanted to make sure that her younger fans are seen:

“I came out in early 2021 and what I love to do is to make truly being who you are easier for kids.”

ARE YOU READY!!! The #DWTS premiere is LIVE TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC. 🤩 Be sure to tune in and cheer me on! I’m so excited!!😭❤️🌈 — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) September 20, 2021

currently watching dancing with the stars solely to see jojo siwa — ava🌟 (@avabradley_) September 21, 2021

Jojo Siwa makes history on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ with same-sex dance partner and is awarded highest score…It screamed Gay Rights and I’m here for it 🥳 pic.twitter.com/W0YnIw4Dix — Def Noodles (@defnoodlesspicy) September 21, 2021

Siwa and Johnson tore up the dance floor in matching genie outfits earning a standing ovation as host Tyra Banks told the audience, “History has just been made!” The judges had to be brief with their comments at the show was in danger of running long, Derek Hough told her:

“You are born for Dancing With The Stars!”

The first couple will be voted off next Monday. You can watch both Rigsby and Siwa’s first performances below!