SLAG WARS is back with another campy and sexy season

It’s been a while since series 1 came out, but Slag Wars is back with both new and familiar faces following the death of former host Sophie Anderson in 2023. Sophie was one-half of the pornographic pair–The Cock Destroyers–along with Rebecca More who is returning this season as host. Series 2 will start off with a tribute to the late star and will return with new hosts Matthew Camp and Fantasia Royale Gaga.

Advertisement

Related: Matthew Camp & Company Bring ‘Slag Wars’ To The Mainstream

For those of you who don’t know, the word ‘slag‘ is actually a derogatory British term equivalent to a ‘slut.’ The show features members of the LGBTQ+ community and sex workers who were provided safe spaces for creativity and showmanship, and the show was conceived by Rebecca and Sophie as a way of reclaiming the word ‘slag’ as sex-positive. In fact, the show has been celebrated for its inclusivity through its contestants and even hosts. The Cock Destroyers created the show in order to look “for the next international queer sex symbol” amongst OnlyFans creators, super fans, models, and influencers.

Advertisement

Rebecca returns without her good friend Sophie, so the show’s second season will be a tribute to the legacy she left behind in the adult industry and to the LGBTQ+ community. On Instagram, Rebecca posted the trailer for series 2 and left a heartfelt caption on the post:

“Slag Wars is BACK for season 2! This season is dedicated to Sophie, we were due to have a reunion on this show but at the very last minute she wasn’t well enough to come. I am devastated we couldn’t share this moment and this is a bitter sweet release for me as I had to commence without her. I miss you Sophie ❤️ this one is dedicated to you and you would have loved these SLAGS!”

Advertisement

Before passing, Sophie was able to leave her mark on series 2 by taking part in hand-picking the contestants of the show.

Advertisement

The show may start somber, but the second series will still be filled with the same campy, outrageous, and dirty kind of fun the first season brought to your screens. Fans of the show have enjoyed its carefree and fun format, but this season will be introducing a scoring system just to provide a little more structure to the show. Thankfully, if we were to base it on the trailer, the show looks to be even more campy and fun than the last season. Plus…there are three more episodes than the last!

Advertisement

Luckily, you won’t have to wait too long to watch season 2. The show will premiere on September 17 exclusively on OUTflix and Apple TV.

In the meantime, let’s take a look back at the season 1’s shenanigans!

Advertisement

Source: Attitude, IMDB