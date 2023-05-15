“Space Geek” Gio Benitez Soars Through ABC News!

Weekends are made even better after Gio Benitez was announced as a new co-anchor in ABC’s ‘Good Morning America.’

The 37-year-old broadcast journalist was warmly welcomed by co-anchors Whit Johnson and Janai Norman on Saturday. He was introduced, then made his big entrance (colorful confetti falling and all) in ‘GMA,’ and the other anchors were all smiles while greeting him with a hug.

Benitez’s husband and TV host Tommy DiDario was also present during his first day in the show, and the couple gave each other a kiss on the cheek while hugging. DiDario expressed how proud he is of his husband while tearing up.

According to Variety, Benitez “will handle stories that draw out viewers’ emotions and attention” in ‘Good Morning America’s weekend edition. At the same time, he will continue his role as Disney unit’s transportation correspondent where “he has been close to the recent movement into private space travel.”

“I’m a space geek, and I get to still keep on doing it,” the ABC News correspondent stated.

He further expressed,

“One thing I love to do is I love to examine the human condition, and there are so many ways to do that and so many different stories. What I’m excited about is I’ll be able to stretch into that territory.”

Moreover, Benitez has been married to DiDario since 2016, and the lovely couple recently celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary.

And while we’re at it, let’s also take a moment to admire some of Benitez’s ever so charming pics…

