SPOTTED: ‘The 1975’s Matty Healy Kisses Security Guard During Concert

Matty Healy was spotted sharing a smooch with a male security guard in Denmark amidst his romance rumors with Taylor Swift.

The 34-year-old The 1975 frontman kissed the security guard while performing “Robbers.” The guard’s reaction seemed delighted, and Healy leaned in for a second time, then said: “Thank you.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

As expected, the video of him kissing the security guard went viral all over Twitter, and people have different opinions about it:

“It was beautiful,” one user commented.

Another tweet reads:

“Taylor Swift, it’s still time to move on. We will pretend all of this never happened.”

Advertisement

“He fell in love with a kiss! #HappyPrideMonth,” a user also wrote.

Healy has previously kissed several fans while performing “Robbers” throughout The 1975’s tour, and those moments often go viral, as well as make headlines.

You can watch his latest concert smooch with the security guard here:

Matty Healy shared a kiss with the security guard at The 1975 concert tonight. pic.twitter.com/fla59kgtey — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 3, 2023

Advertisement

Moreover, he has been involved in romance rumors with Swift, just weeks after her breakup with Joe Alwyn. Not to mention, Healy has been caught in controversies, such as him previously admitting to masturbating to porn where women are “brutalized”.

Source: mirror.co.uk