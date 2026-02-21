St. Pete’s Night Sky Becomes a Beacon of Pride

St. Petersburg has always known how to show up for its LGBTQ community—but this time, it looked up. During Winter Pride, the city’s night sky became a glowing canvas of color as a massive rainbow laser display stretched across Central Avenue and far beyond, transforming frustration into something radiant, visible, and unapologetically proud.

The display was organized in response to the city’s recent removal of a rainbow crosswalk in St. Petersburg, a decision that left many in the community feeling unseen. Instead of retreating, Winter Pride organizers chose to respond with something impossible to ignore: a rainbow in the sky.

A Crowd Gathers, and the Sky Answers Back

As the lasers flickered on, cheers rippled through the crowd gathered along Central Avenue. People packed the streets outside the Mari Jean Hotel, craning their necks as vibrant beams of red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and violet stretched across the skyline.

For many, the moment felt electric—joyful, defiant, and deeply emotional. The lights weren’t just decorative; they were deliberate. Visible from more than 60 miles away, the display sent a message far beyond downtown: LGBTQ pride in St. Pete is alive, creative, and impossible to erase.

Why This Moment Mattered So Much

For Rob Hall, executive director of Winter Pride St. Pete, the laser installation carried personal weight. He has spoken openly about how the city became a turning point in his own life.

When Hall came out as an adult, St. Pete was where he felt he truly belonged. Seeing the rainbow crosswalk for the first time was more than symbolic—it was affirming.

“When that crosswalk was removed,” Hall shared with Fox 13 News, “it had a real impact on my heart.” The laser display, he explained, was a way to reclaim that sense of visibility. Not by recreating what was lost, but by reimagining it on a much larger scale.

Erasure, Response, and Resistance

The rainbow crosswalk was painted over following a statewide directive that removed street murals and public art, including LGBTQ-related installations. The decision, tied to policies supported by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and enforced by state transportation authorities, left many community members feeling like pieces of their history were being scrubbed away.

Antonio Luis, who attended the event, described the past year as one marked by loss. LGBTQ spaces—both literal and symbolic—have disappeared across Florida. For him, the laser display represented a refusal to accept that erasure quietly.

Instead of disappearing, the community looked for new ways to remain visible.

Art, Technology, and Pride in Motion

The rainbow installation was created by laser artist Yvette Mattern, who worked closely with certified technicians and secured FAA clearance to project the beams across more than 50 blocks toward the beaches.

For Mattern, the project was both artistic and deeply emotional. Creating the display in the same area where the rainbow crosswalk once stood made the moment especially meaningful.

Rather than replacing what was lost, the installation expanded it—lifting pride from the street level into the sky.

A Feeling That Lingered Long After the Lights

As the beams shimmered overhead, attendees described a shared sense of joy and connection. Katie Dickieson, one of many watching from below, said the display made her feel represented in a way that was both simple and powerful.

Winter Pride St. Pete, now in its second year, has already grown beyond expectations. The celebration has expanded into more venues and neighborhoods, reflecting a community that continues to evolve—even when challenged.

Looking Ahead: Pride That Returns Again and Again

The rainbow lasers aren’t a one-night-only moment. The installation is set to return on Friday and Saturday nights, beginning at dusk and continuing until 3 a.m., giving residents and visitors another chance to look up and feel seen.

In a year when many LGBTQ spaces have been altered or erased, St. Pete chose a different response—one rooted in creativity, resilience, and collective pride.

The message was clear: even when symbols are removed from the ground, pride will always find a way to rise.

