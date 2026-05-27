Gay Man Killed by Husband’s Ex in Alleged Stalking Case in Chicago

Nick Calzaretta, known affectionately as “Tugger,” was a 37-year-old founding member of the Windy City Pups & Handlers community. His death has left friends, family, and supporters devastated, while also prompting widespread fundraising efforts for his surviving husband.

Authorities identified the alleged shooter as Ammar Houssamo, the ex-husband of Calzaretta’s spouse, Cam Prather. According to reporting from the Chicago Sun-Times, Houssamo had a documented history of stalking Calzaretta prior to the fatal incident.

A History of Alleged Stalking and Legal Action

Court records and reporting by Chicago Sun Times indicate that Calzaretta previously sought legal protection against Houssamo, filing for a protective order after alleging repeated harassment and unwanted contact.

The Sun-Times reported that court filings described persistent attempts to contact Calzaretta through multiple channels, including social media platforms, dating apps, and even his workplace. However, the protective order was later vacated in 2024.

The case highlights a troubling pattern often seen in stalking situations, where victims may seek legal protection but still remain vulnerable to continued escalation.

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The Morning of the Shooting

The fatal encounter occurred on the morning of May 14 in the 1400 block of West Thome Avenue.

According to police reports cited by the Chicago Sun-Times, Calzaretta was walking his dog around 7:20 a.m. when he encountered Houssamo. Witnesses and reports state that Calzaretta shouted “leave me alone” before attempting to flee.

Authorities say Houssamo then opened fire, striking Calzaretta. Houssamo also turned the weapon on himself following the shooting. Both men were transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where Calzaretta was later pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police recovered two firearms at the scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

A Dog That Refused to Leave

In the aftermath of the shooting, witnesses described a heartbreaking but loyal moment. Calzaretta’s dog reportedly stayed by his side following the attack, a detail that has deeply moved members of the community online.

For many who knew him through Windy City Pups & Handlers, the image of that devotion has become symbolic of the bond Calzaretta shared with both his chosen family and his community.

Remembering “Tugger”

Calzaretta was widely known within Chicago’s LGBTQ and kink communities as a founding member of Windy City Pups & Handlers, a group focused on identity, connection, and chosen family within pup and handler culture.

The organization released a statement mourning his death.

“It is with profound grief that we share the loss of our beloved Tugger, one of our founding members, who was taken from us suddenly,” the group wrote. “Tugger was the second pup to ever join this pack. From the very beginning, he helped make this community what it is, not through grand gestures, but through his endless warmth, his kindness, and the kind of upbeat spirit that made everyone around him feel at home.”

They added that he is survived by his husband, family, and chosen community, all of whom are now grappling with the sudden loss.

Fundraising Efforts and Community Response

In the days following the tragedy, a GoFundMe campaign was created to support funeral costs and ongoing financial needs for Calzaretta’s surviving husband. Over $40,000 has been raised as of writing.

Supporters from across the LGBTQ community have contributed, sharing messages of grief, solidarity, and frustration over what they describe as a preventable tragedy.

Many online discussions have centered on the broader issue of stalking and how often protective orders fail to fully shield victims from escalating threats. While the investigation remains ongoing, the case has already become a focal point for conversations about safety within queer relationships and communities.

A Larger Conversation About Safety and Protection

Beyond the immediate grief, Calzaretta’s death has prompted renewed attention to how stalking cases are handled in the legal system and how vulnerable LGBTQ individuals can be when protections fail.

Experts and advocates often point out that stalking is one of the most persistent risk factors for fatal violence in intimate and former relationship contexts. In cases involving LGBTQ victims, added barriers such as discrimination, underreporting, and inconsistent enforcement can further complicate access to protection.

For the Chicago queer community, this loss is not only personal but also deeply structural, raising questions about what more can be done to prevent similar tragedies.

A Community in Mourning

As friends and loved ones continue to grieve, tributes to Calzaretta emphasize his warmth, leadership, and role in building a chosen family for others who often felt excluded elsewhere.

While investigations continue, the impact of his death is already being felt far beyond one city block in Chicago. It is being felt in communities that knew him, loved him, and now mourn a life cut short under violent and painful circumstances.

If you or someone you know is experiencing stalking or threats of violence, support services are available through local crisis hotlines and advocacy organizations.