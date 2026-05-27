Eighth Grader Calls School “F**king Ridiculous” in Grad Speech

Speaking your truth knows no age, and this eight grader’s speech made sure to remind everyone to be kind, to listen, and to be intentionally present for the people around you.

At a time when many adults still struggle to openly discuss grief, sexuality, bullying, and identity, one eighth grader from Louisville stood in front of his classmates and decided he was done staying quiet.

Daniel Mattingly, a student council member at Stuart Academy, has become the center of a growing online conversation after delivering a graduation speech that was equal parts heartbreaking, angry, vulnerable, and deeply honest.

Originally selected to speak at the eighth grade graduation ceremony about “acceptance,” Mattingly later revealed that the speech audiences heard was not the one he initially prepared.

A Speech Built From Grief and Survival

Mattingly’s original speech focused heavily on trauma, identity, bullying, and empathy. He wanted to openly discuss the experiences that shaped him during middle school, including the devastating loss of both parents.

His father passed away from esophageal cancer in August 2023. His mother later died from ovarian cancer in December 2024 when Mattingly was still in sixth grade. After their deaths, he was raised by his older sister while trying to navigate grief, school, mental health struggles, and questions surrounding his sexuality and identity.

In the original speech, later shared online by his sister, Mattingly wrote with startling honesty about how isolated he felt after losing his father.

“When my father died i was in sixth grade sitting alone at lunch every single day,” he wrote. “I was getting bullied by the people i called my friends.”

The speech also revealed how deeply the trauma affected his mental health. Mattingly spoke openly about nearly taking his own life after a breakup with his boyfriend, who he described as his only friend at the time.

“Not having friends took a toll on me,” he wrote. “I was close to committing suicide.”

For many LGBTQ+ people reading the speech online, those words hit painfully close to home.

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“We Aren’t That Different”

What makes Mattingly’s speech especially powerful is that it never becomes purely angry. Instead, he repeatedly circles back to empathy.

While discussing bullying, homophobia, and toxic expectations placed on young people, he also challenged classmates to recognize how similar they actually were to the people they mocked.

“The girls that bully me use the same eyeliner I do,” he wrote. “The boys that bully me laugh at the same TikToks, reels, and YouTubers I do.”

Then came one of the speech’s most memorable lines.

“We aren’t that different. So why act like such a d*ck?”

Mattingly also spoke candidly about being bullied for his femininity and self expression, writing, “I express myself and my femininity to the point I get bullied for it.”

But rather than encouraging shame or guilt, he urged classmates to think honestly about themselves before entering high school.

“You do not have to fit into the corner that you have been backed into for years,” he wrote.

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The Speech He Actually Delivered

Unfortunately, Mattingly said he was told he could not present the original version of the speech during the ceremony, according to his interview with WAVE. So he rewrote it. But even the edited speech still carried the frustration and emotional truth behind the original message.

During graduation, Mattingly criticized the school environment directly, telling attendees,

“This school is built on racism, sexism and homophobia. I encourage everyone here today to stand up for themselves even if it makes a scene.”

He ended the speech with a line that immediately spread across social media.

“This school is f**king ridiculous.”

After Mattingly’s uncle posted the video online, supportive comments poured in from viewers praising the student’s courage and vulnerability. Many were equally moved after reading the full speech shared by his sister in the comments section.

Why His Story Resonates

For queer people especially, Mattingly’s story feels familiar. The pressure to hide who you are. The loneliness of feeling different. The exhausting balancing act of surviving trauma while still trying to discover yourself.

Yet even while discussing grief, bullying, racism, homophobia, and mental health struggles, Mattingly’s speech consistently pushed toward compassion.

“Accept others, fight through your trauma, be considerate, and you’ll soon accept yourself,” he wrote near the end of the speech.

Speaking your truth is difficult at any age. Doing it at fourteen years old in front of classmates, teachers, and grieving family members takes extraordinary bravery.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or emotional distress, support is available.