Star of the Seas Cruise Experience Explained

Star of the Seas Delivers Big Flavor, Big Shows, and Big Cruise Energy

From the moment Star of the Seas pulls away from Cape Canaveral, it’s clear this ship understands the assignment: feed you well, entertain you constantly, and give you plenty of places to flirt, lounge, and live your best cruise life.

Dining That Goes Way Beyond “Cruise Food”

Star of the Seas brings together Royal Caribbean’s strongest dining hits with a fresh, elevated feel.

Windjammer Marketplace is anything but basic. Yes, it’s a buffet — but one that spans global comfort food, fresh salads, carved meats, international stations, and late-night snack options that actually feel intentional. It’s perfect for casual mornings, post-excursion refueling, or grabbing “just one more thing.”

For sit-down dining, the Main Dining Room delivers classic cruise elegance with rotating nightly menus, attentive service, and enough variety to keep things interesting all week long. It’s refined without being stiff — ideal for those nights you want to dress up just a little.

We ate so well as everyone always does. What I may loved the most was even though everything eas laid out so well, the offerings and the staff still allowed for individual creativity to occur. I remember I was confronted by a fellow cruise-goer when she saw me take the vegetarian Pad Thai from one station at the AquaDome Market and top it with a brisket from the BBQ station next door. She yelled, “Shut up, I want that, I’m doing that!” I think I started something. We made eye contact many other times on the cruise.

Only one meal was at a specialty restaurant, Chops Grille, and that was a treat, but we were not without great food from all the other “regular” options on the ship. All food spots had great and satisfying options.

Specialty dining is where Star of the Seas really shines:

Chops Grille – The go-to for premium steaks, seafood, and indulgent sides. This is anniversary dinner energy.

Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen – Warm, cozy, and perfect for lingering over fresh pasta, wine, and shared plates.

Izumi – Sushi, sashimi, and Asian-inspired dishes that feel clean, modern, and well-executed.

Casual grab-and-go spots throughout the ship make it dangerously easy to snack all day without realizing it.

In short: no sad meals, no food regret, just excellent cruise eating from morning espresso to midnight bites.

Entertainment That’s Actually Worth Getting Dressed For

Star of the Seas doesn’t play around when it comes to shows.

The theater productions are full Broadway-style experiences — high-energy performances, strong vocals, polished choreography, and staging that feels big and cinematic. These aren’t “watch because it’s included” shows; they’re make sure you arrive early shows.

The “Back to the Future” musical had so much talent in it, great performers, but I just don’t think I liked the concept as I’ve seen the movies, sure, there was nostalgia, but I feel if you did not see the movies, you might have been lost a little. Once again, the effects they created on a cruise ship and the amazing talent, that is what I appreciated about the show, the production and the performances. Kudos to the theater staff and singers, dancers, musicians.

Then there’s Torque in the AquaTheater — an open-air spectacle combining acrobatics, diving, music, and jaw-dropping visuals. It’s one of those uniquely cruise-ship experiences that feels thrilling every time. We actually went kind of thrice to this show. We were in the AquaTheater when the very talented athletes were rehearsing the show and stunts. What a pleasure to see these magnificent men and women all wet and in action. I was so ready to see the whole performance. Our cruise was one of the first journeys of the Star of the Seas and during the first performance, they had some technical difficulties and had to stop the show for safety reasons. Everyone understood and the half of the show we saw was very satisfying, stunning, entertaining. My travel buddy and I decided to check out the next show the following night and there were seats available, we sat down and enjoyed every magnificent moment of it.

Do not skip out on SOL in Absolute Zero. Fair warning, your jaw will drop at what you see on the ice, on an ice rink, on a ship, in the ocean. Picture all the highlights of an olympic weekend of figure skating and take out any slow parts. This show is high energy 100% of the time. Yes, there are some touching parts where couples are carving up the ice, but you’re still thinking you are watching world caliber performers. Oh, and then they bring out jumps and ramps and fly through the air. If youd o not see this show, just don’t go at all on this cruise. How did they fit this on a ship?

You’ll also find:

Live music scattered across the ship

Comedy shows that actually land

Game shows and late-night entertainment that lean fun rather than cringe

Whether you want culture, camp, or chaos — it’s all there.

Lounges & Bars for Every Mood (and Outfit)

Star of the Seas excels at giving you the right space for the vibe you’re feeling.

Schooner Bar – Classic, nautical, piano-driven, and social. Perfect for pre-dinner cocktails.

Boleros – Latin rhythms, strong drinks, and late-night energy that encourages movement.

Pool deck bars – Casual, breezy, and exactly where you want to be during sea days.

Quiet lounges and cocktail spaces for conversations that don’t require shouting over a DJ.

Yes, we did drink and the drinking was good. So if you’re liver and your eyes are prepared, take a look at this gallery of delights.

Each venue feels distinct — no copy-paste bars — which means hopping from one to another actually feels like a night out, not just a walk down a hallway.

In an August 2025 ceremony, Royal Caribbean officially marked the start of the world’s best family vacation with an iconic naming ceremony of the new Star of the Seas in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida. Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty and Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bayley celebrated the milestone alongside research astronaut and payload specialist Kellie Gerardi. As godmother of Star of the Seas, Gerardi bestowed safekeeping onto the ship, its crew and the millions of vacationers who will make memories on Star for years to come.

Perfect Day

The Star of the Seas cruise ship visits Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, in the Bahamas, a destination exclusive to their guests, featuring free beaches, pools (like Oasis Lagoon), food, and paid upgrades like Thrill Waterpark, Hideaway Beach (adults-only), and the Up, Up & Away helium balloon ride, offering both relaxation and adventure for passengers.

We did enjoy a quick visit to the island, a couple of drinks but then decided to head back to the ship to enjoy more without any of the crowds.

The Overall Vibe: Effortless, Elevated, and Fun

What really sets Star of the Seas apart is how balanced it feels. You can go big all day — shows, food, drinks, dancing — or do absolutely nothing and feel equally rewarded. It’s polished without being stuffy, lively without being exhausting, and indulgent without tipping into chaos.

Sailing out of Cape Canaveral, Star of the Seas feels like the perfect escape ship: easy to get to, impossible to be bored on, and memorable long after you’ve docked again.

Bottom line: If you’re cruising out of Florida and want a ship that delivers on food, entertainment, and atmosphere — Star of the Seas absolutely understands the brief.

Know Before You Go

Once you get booked you’ll receive multiple helpful emails titled “Know Before You Go – Star of the Seas!” Hang onto those as they provide great information for before, during, and after your cruise.

IMPORTANT PRE-CRUISE REQUIREMENTS:

PACKING MUSTS:

PARKING & TRANSPORTATION:

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS & THEME NIGHTS:

HELPFUL TIPS & REMINDERS:

