‘Star Search’ Is Back to Make the Next Global Star

Clear your calendars and stretch those voting fingers—because Star Search is officially back, and it’s stepping into 2026 with confidence, charisma, and a whole lot of star power. Ahead of its Jan. 20 live premiere on Netflix, the iconic talent competition is reintroducing itself to a new generation while giving longtime fans a reason to cheer (and scream) all over again.

For longtime TV lovers, the title Star Search carries serious weight. The original series debuted in 1983 and ran through 1995, hosted by the legendary Ed McMahon, becoming a cultural staple of appointment television. Singers, dancers, comedians, and variety performers competed for national attention, performing not only for judges in the studio but for millions watching at home. A brief revival followed in 2003–2004, hosted by Arsenio Hall, proving the format’s lasting appeal. Now, two decades later, Star Search is ready for its boldest reinvention yet.

RELATED: Meet the New Cast of The Boyfriend Season 2

A Legendary Star-Making Machine Returns

Advertisement

If history tells us anything, it’s that Star Search knows how to spot a star before the rest of the world catches on. The franchise helped launch careers for global icons like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Dave Chappelle, and Adam Sandler—and that’s just scratching the surface.

Netflix’s revival honors that legacy while modernizing the experience. Hosted by Emmy- and Golden Globe–nominated actor Anthony Anderson, the show will air live every Tuesday and Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, making it one of the streamer’s most ambitious live offerings to date.

Advertisement

And yes—you’re part of the action. Viewers watching live can vote in real time using their remotes or by tapping their screens in the Netflix mobile app.

“The live voting feature is a total game-changer,” Anderson shared with Tudum. “Knowing that fans from all over the world can cast their votes in real time adds a whole new layer of excitement.”

Advertisement

Translation? We’re not just watching stars rise—we’re helping decide who shines.

Meet the Judges Bringing the Star Power

To judge future stars, you need people who’ve lived it. This season’s panel brings experience, range, and undeniable personality.

Jelly Roll: Raw Talent Meets Real-Life Grit

Source: Star Search | Netflix

Advertisement

Seven-time GRAMMY-nominee Jelly Roll brings heart, honesty, and hard-earned wisdom to the judging table. With his 2024 album Beautifully Broken topping the Billboard 200 and producing multiple #1 hits, Jelly Roll knows what it means to turn pain into power.

Beyond music, his work in correctional facilities and rehab centers—and his commitment to lifting up voices often ignored—make him uniquely qualified to recognize talent that comes from a real place. Expect compassion, blunt truth, and a deep respect for authenticity.

Sarah Michelle Gellar: The Icon Who Defines Staying Power

Source: Star Search | Netflix

Advertisement

Golden Globe nominee and Emmy winner Sarah Michelle Gellar is no stranger to star-making moments. Best known as Buffy Summers, her impact on pop culture—and queer audiences in particular—remains undeniable.

With a career spanning decades across film, television, and voice work, Gellar brings a sharp eye for discipline, versatility, and longevity. She understands that being a star isn’t just about one moment—it’s about surviving the spotlight.

Chrissy Teigen: Charisma, Comedy, and Cultural Instincts

Source: Star Search | Netflix

Advertisement

Rounding out the panel is Chrissy Teigen—New York Times bestselling author, producer, entrepreneur, and professional truth-teller. From Lip Sync Battle to Chrissy’s Court and her wildly successful Cravings brand, Teigen knows how to turn personality into a platform.

Her judging style? Expect humor, honesty, and an instinctive sense for performers who connect with an audience beyond the stage.

Who Will Take the Stage?

Each episode will spotlight up-and-coming talent across music, dance, comedy, variety, magic, and junior performers. Contestants will compete head-to-head in an arced competition format featuring weekly eliminationsdriven by real-time global voting.

The result is a show that builds momentum fast, turning every live episode into an event—and every performance into a potential breakout moment.

A Production Team That Knows How to Build Stars

Advertisement

The revival comes from Jesse Collins Entertainment, the powerhouse team behind Rhythm + Flow, the Primetime Emmy Awards, the American Music Awards, and the Super Bowl Halftime Show. With executive producers Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt, and Elaine Metaxas, the show is in expert hands.

Why Star Search Feels Right Now

In a world craving connection, authenticity, and joy, Star Search feels perfectly timed. It’s nostalgic without being dated, competitive without being cruel, and inclusive in a way that reflects today’s global audience.

This isn’t just a show about finding the next star—it’s about celebrating talent in real time, together. And come Jan. 20, the search officially begins.

Watch the trailer HERE.