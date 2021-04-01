Star Wars Revealed These Two Jedi Are Trans

An upcoming comic book cover will feature two trans Jedi knights.

In March, Lucas Film announced that it will be releasing, alongside Marvel Comics, six special variant covers in June. These covers will honor Pride Month, like the DC Comics covers coming out in the same month. Each variant cover will feature a different LGBTQ+ Star Wars characters. This list includes Lando Calrissian, Doctor Aphra, Rae Sloan, Yrica Quell, Sana Starros, and Terec and Ceret.

When it comes to the latter two, the Jedi knights will be appearing in an upcoming cover for the series Star Wars: The High Republic. The series is a prequel that takes place 200 years before the original Star Wars franchise. In it, the Jedi order thrives within the galaxy and a myriad of diverse Jedi take up space. This includes the two trans characters Terec and Ceret.

In Star Wars canon, Terec and Ceret are trans nonbinary bond-twins. Bond-twins are a type of twin with an even closer bond due to sharing a group mind. Their gestalt mind allows them to share thoughts and the same pain. The characters have even been depicted finishing each other’s sentences while not being in the same room.

Previously, the twins were not known to be trans or nonbinary. Then, last week’s variant cover announcement revealed that they were LGBTQ+. After that, a recent Instagram post from Star Wars’ official account confirmed that the twins are trans nonbinary.

The official Star Wars Instagram account posted:

“In honor of #TransDayOfVisibility we’re proud to unveil an exclusive cover highlighting Terec and Ceret, trans non-binary Jedi, currently featured in Marvel’s The High Republic comic. We support trans lives and we are passionate and committed to broadening our representation in a galaxy far far away.”

“This talented team of artists is bringing so much passion and enthusiasm to these covers,” said Marvel editor Tom Groneman at the cover variants’ announcement. “For me, sharing that passion with fans and readers is a wonderful celebration of the most unique, compelling, and iconic characters in the Star Wars galaxy.”

“Star Wars: The High Republic features the Jedi as we’ve always wanted to see them — as true guardians of peace and justice,” Michale Siglain, Lucasfilm Publishing’s Creative Director, added in a statement. “This is a hopeful, optimistic time, when the Jedi and the Galactic Republic are at their height.”